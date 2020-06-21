Stabbing at UK park is declared a ‘terrorist incident’

Three people were killed in the attack and three more were seriously injured, police said. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder Saturday and remained in custody Sunday.

The attack happened around 7 p.m. at Forbury Gardens in the town of Reading, Thames Valley Police said. A Black Lives Matter protest had been held there earlier in the day, though police said earlier that the stabbings were not connected to the demonstration.

LONDON — A stabbing attack at a park in southern England that left three people dead Saturday is being investigated as a “terrorist incident,” police officials said Sunday.

“Incidents of this nature are very rare, though I know that will be of little comfort to those involved and understand the concern that this incident will have caused amongst our local community,” said Chief Constable John Campbell in a statement Sunday.

Thames Valley Police said that counterterrorism units would be taking over the investigation.

Britain’s Counter Terrorism Policing said in a statement Sunday that there was nothing to suggest that other people were involved. Neil Basu, who heads the group and is an assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, said that “the motivation for this heinous act is far from certain.”

The suspect, whose name was not released, was originally from Libya, according to an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the continuing investigation. British news media, citing unnamed government sources, reported that the security services looked into him last year, based on a suspicion of planning terrorism abroad, but found no evidence that he posed a threat.

Britain has seen a string of attacks in the past few years that were classified as terrorism, several of them deadly.

The worst took place in 2017, when a suicide bomber linked to the Islamic State group, or ISIS, killed 22 others and wounded more than 100 people leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. Less than two weeks later, three attackers inspired by ISIS killed eight people, driving a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbing people in a nearby market before being killed by police officers. In November, a man with ties to Islamist terrorist groups fatally stabbed two people and wounded three others and was killed by police on London Bridge.

Until Saturday, Reading had not suffered a terrorist attack since 1993, when an Irish Republican Army bomb exploded near the railway station but hurt no one.

“Understandably, a great many people are shocked, appalled, uncertain,” said Jason Brock, leader of the Reading Council. “Some are angry, of course. I’d say I feel all of those things as well.”

But he said that it was important that people not allow the incident to divide them.

In an interview on Sky News on Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised police for their bravery and said he was “appalled and sickened” by the assault.

“If there are lessons that we need to learn about how we handle such cases, how we handle the events leading up to such cases, then we will learn those lessons, and we will not hesitate to take action when necessary,” he said.

Lawrence Wort, a 20-year-old personal trainer who said he was at the park at the time of the attack, described what he experienced in a message on Twitter on Saturday.

“The park was pretty full, a lot of people sat around drinking with friends when one lone person walked through, suddenly shouted some unintelligible words, and went round a large group [of about 10 people] trying to stab them,” he said.

Despite early social media posts that said the attack happened during the Black Lives Matter protest, Wort said that the protest had ended at least three hours before the stabbings.