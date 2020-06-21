WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

Specialists said rising case counts can reflect multiple factors including more widespread testing as well as broader infection.

The United Nations health agency said Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the United States next at 36,617. More than 15,400 came in India.

GENEVA — The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

Overall in the pandemic, the WHO reported 8,708,008 cases — 183,020 in the last 24 hours — with 461,715 deaths worldwide, with a daily increase of 4,743.

More than two-thirds of those new deaths were reported in the Americas.

The United States has the world’s highest number of reported infections, more than 2.2 million, and the highest death toll, at about 120,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. Health officials say robust testing is vital for tracking outbreaks and keeping the virus in check.

The number of confirmed virus cases is still growing rapidly not only in the United States but also in Brazil, South Africa, and other countries, especially in Latin America.

Brazil’s Health Ministry said the total number of cases had risen by more than 50,000 in a day. President Jair Bolsonaro has been downplaying the risks even as his country has seen nearly 50,000 fatalities.

South Africa reported a one-day high of almost 5,000 new cases Saturday and 46 deaths.

In Europe, a single meatpacking plant in Germany has had more than 1,000 cases, so the regional government issued a quarantine for all 6,500 workers, managers, and family members.

In Asia, China and South Korea reported new coronavirus cases Sunday in outbreaks that threatened to set back their recoveries.

Associated Press

UN says health care workers facing deliberate attacks

KABUL — The United Nations on Sunday released a special report expressing concerns over what it called recent “deliberate attacks” against health care workers and facilities in Afghanistan during the coronavirus pandemic.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, or UNAMA, said that it had documented 12 deliberate acts of violence between March 11 to May 23, and that these attacks constitute war crimes.

The report said eight of the attacks were carried out by Taliban insurgents, while three were attributed to Afghan security forces. The most horrific attack, on a maternity ward at a Kabul hospital that killed 24 people last month, remains unsolved.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied the UN report’s findings, saying, “We do not consider these allegations and reports to be accurate.” Sunday’s statement said Taliban militants had not attacked any health facilities and claimed they have instead protected them.

Afghan government officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Afghanistan has reported 28,833 confirmed coronavirus cases with 581 deaths.

Associated Press

Dutch police arrest 400 after virus protest turns violent

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch police arrested about 400 protesters and used a water cannon Sunday after violence erupted around a demonstration in The Hague against measures put in place by the government to rein in the spread of the coronavirus.

A peaceful protest turned violent when dozens of what police said were soccer fans arrived and clashed with riot police near the city’s central railway station.

Police used officers on horseback and a water cannon to disperse the crowd after police were pelted with rocks and smoke bombs. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

It was unclear exactly how many people gathered Sunday at the demonstration that was initially banned by The Hague’s mayor last week. On Sunday, the mayor gave permission for a brief protest, because fewer people attended than had been predicted last week.

Police tweeted in the evening that about 400 people were arrested throughout the day and that many had been released.

The protesters argue that a proposed law formalizing the coronavirus measures goes too far and is unconstitutional.

Associated Press

Long-dreaded virus increase hits Iraq as new cases soar

BAGHDAD — In Baghdad’s vast exhibition grounds, masked workers lugged hospital beds into rows for makeshift coronavirus wards, as doctors and officials sounded the alarm Sunday over a surge in virus cases in the capital.

The long-dreaded scenario is gripping the country amid a severe economic crisis brought on by plummeting oil prices. But with a widening budget deficit, doctors are running low on medical equipment, including key protective gear. A cap on new hires is also expected to strain the already over-stretched system.

As hospitals overflowed with patients, the Iraqi government announced temporary field hospitals will open throughout Baghdad, where infections are highest, to cope with the exponentially rising number of virus patients. Iraq’s health system was already battered by years of conflict as well as poor infrastructure and lack of funds.

Virus cases began rising after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when families and friends typically get together to break the daylong fast. In less than a month, infections spiked seven-fold to more than 30,868 as of Sunday, up from less than 4,000 at the end of May. Deaths also spiked, with more than 1,100 killed among the confirmed cases, according to Health Ministry figures.

Associated Press

Spain reopens its borders to tourists from Europe

MADRID — Spain’s national state of emergency has ended after three months of restrictions on movement to rein in its COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Sunday, 47 million Spaniards will be able to freely move around the entire country for the first time since the government declared a state of emergency on March 14. The lockdown measures have been rolled back gradually over recent weeks.

Travelers from European countries, including Britain, can also enter Spain now without having to quarantine for 14 days. That quarantine rule still applies to non-Schengen countries, except for the UK. Spain is hoping it can save part of its summer tourist season, which provides a huge part of its economic activity.

Spain’s lockdown succeeded in stopping the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, which authorities say has claimed at least 28,000 lives in the country.

Associated Press

Virus dampens Stonehenge solstice celebrations

LONDON — The coronavirus pandemic has prevented druids, pagans, and party-goers from watching the sun rise at Stonehenge to mark the summer solstice this year.

The ancient stone circle in southwestern England usually draws thousands of people to mark the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere. But Britain has banned mass gatherings as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

English Heritage, the body that oversees Stonehenge, livestreamed the sunrise instead. It said more than 3.6 million people watched as dawn broke at 4:52 a.m. Sunday (11:52 p.m. EDT Saturday).

Stonehenge, a World Heritage site, is believed to be 4,500 years old. It is known for its alignment with the movements of the sun.

Associated Press