Hit hard by coronavirus, Russia holds a mostly mask-free victory parade

MOSCOW — Putting to one side Russia’s unfinished battle against the coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday celebrated his country’s victory 75 years ago against Nazi Germany, presiding over an enormous military parade through Red Square that featured thousands of soldiers marching shoulder-to-shoulder without face masks.

The parade, the largest of several celebrations taking place nationwide, was originally scheduled for May 9, a joyous annual holiday known as Victory Day, but was delayed for six weeks by the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak continues to grow in Russia — the world’s third hardest-hit country, with nearly 600,000 cases — but at a slightly slower pace than before.