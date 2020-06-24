How the world is learning to live with a deadly pandemic

Around the world, governments that had appeared to tame the virus are adjusting to the reality that the disease is here to stay. But in a shift away from damaging nationwide lockdowns, they are looking for targeted ways to find and stop outbreaks before they become third or fourth waves.

China is testing restaurant workers and delivery drivers block by block. South Korea tells people to carry two types of masks for differing risky social situations. Germany requires communities to crack down when the number of infections hits certain thresholds. Britain will target outbreaks in a strategy that Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls “Whac-A-Mole.”

While the details differ, the strategies call for giving governments flexibility to tighten or ease as needed. They require some mix of intensive testing and monitoring, lightning-fast response times by authorities, tight border management, and constant reminders to their citizens of the dangers of frequent human contact.

The strategies often force central governments and local officials to share data and work closely together, overcoming incompatible computer systems, turf battles, and other longstanding bureaucratic rivalries.

The shifting strategies are an acknowledgment that even the most successful countries cannot declare victory until a vaccine is found. They also show the challenge presented by countries like the United States, Brazil, and India, where the authorities never fully contained initial outbreaks and from where the virus will continue to threaten to spread.

“It’s always going to be with us,” said Simon James Thornley, an epidemiologist at the University of Auckland in New Zealand. “We are going to need to learn to live with the virus.”

Even in places where the virus appeared to be under control, big outbreaks remain a major risk.

Some countries, like South Korea and Japan, aimed to make their responses nimble.

South Korea calls its strategy “everyday life quarantine.” The country never implemented the strict lockdowns that were seen in other places, and social-distancing measures, while strongly encouraged, remain guidelines. Still, it has set a strict target of a maximum of about 50 new infections a day — a target that it says its public health system, including its testing and tracing capacity, can withstand.

Officials shift the rules as needed. The South Korean government has added new guidelines as it has learned more about outbreaks. It advises companies to have employees sit in a zigzag fashion. It has discouraged singing in markets and other public places.

It has also advised people to carry two types of masks in summer — a surgical mask and a heavy-duty mask, similar to the N95 respirator masks worn by health care workers, to be used in crowded settings.

Japan, which endured only limited lockdowns, also wants to keep its limits light to help restart its economy. It is considering allowing travelers from Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, and Vietnam. Japan cannot afford to keep its borders closed any longer, said Shinzo Abe, its prime minister.

Some countries, like China, are learning to ease back from their more Draconian methods.

In Beijing, officials told residents that they could take off their masks outdoors. Temperature screening in the city became less widespread.

Then, on June 12, Beijing officials announced that 53 people had tested positive for the virus. Instead of locking up the city, officials shut down a market and residential communities surrounding it and mobilized 100,000 workers to test 2.3 million residents in a week.

Unlike in Wuhan where and when the pandemic began, the effort in Beijing was targeted.