Pilots discussed coronavirus, ignoring alerts before Pakistan crash, officials say

The minister, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, said air traffic controllers warned three times that the plane was flying too high on its approach to the runway at Karachi’s airport and directed it not to land. “But the pilot ignored these warnings,” he said.

The Pakistan International Airlines pilots also ignored automated warnings in the cockpit and failed to lower the landing gear, causing the plane’s engines to hit the runway, according to a preliminary report on the crash.

The pilots of a Pakistani airliner that crashed last month in Karachi were busy talking about the coronavirus and repeatedly ignored directions from air traffic controllers before their plane went down, killing 98 people, Pakistan’s aviation minister said Wednesday.

The plane was carrying military officers, executives, and bankers from the eastern city of Lahore to Karachi on May 22 when it crashed into a residential area. Many passengers were headed to the port city to reunite with family for the Eid al-Fitr holiday after being in lockdown for two months.

Pakistan is struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The country has 188,926 officially confirmed cases, and 3,755 people have died.

New York Times

Turkey not considering lockdowns despite uptick

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey isn’t considering tightening its lockdown restrictions even though the number of daily coronavirus infections registered since they were eased is ‘‘higher than anticipated,” the health minister said Wednesday.

Fahrettin Koca blamed the uptick in cases on widespread complacency and failure to comply with social distancing.

Turkey has seen the daily number of infections climb after the government authorized cafes, restaurants, gyms, parks, beaches, and museums to reopen and eased stay-at-home orders for the elderly and young at the start of June.

The country has been registering average daily infections of around 1,260 since June 12, up from around 800 to 900 previously. Koca on Wednesday reported 1,492 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections registered in the country since March to 191,657. He also said there were 24 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the total to 5,025.

Associated Press

India sets more record highs in daily cases and deaths

India has set more record highs in daily reported cases and COVID-19 deaths. The 15,968 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours took the national total to 456,183.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday also reported 465 more deaths, driving fatalities up to 14,476. The ministry said the recovery rate was continuing to improve at 56 percent.

New Delhi and Mumbai continue to be the hardest-hit places. New Delhi is emerging as a cause of concern for the government and is being criticized for poor contact tracing and a lack of adequate hospital beds.

The Indian Railways said it has deployed more than 500 railroad coaches at nine locations in the Indian capital to meet bed shortages.

Associated Press

Mongolians vote amid virus pandemic, economic woes

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia — Mongolians voted in parliamentary elections Wednesday across the vast, lightly populated country, a US ally squeezed between authoritarian governments in China and Russia.

The polls were held amid considerable success in the country’s fight against the virus, with just 215 cases recorded and no deaths.

People lining up to vote in the capital, Ulaanbaatar, were required to maintain a distance of 2 meters (6.5 feet) between them. Once inside the polling place, election workers checked their temperatures and distributed hand sanitizer.

Economic malaise, corruption, and weak public services dominate concerns among the country’s 3.2 million people, about half of whom live in Ulaanbaatar.

Associated Press

Back to grindstone for ‘Mona Lisa’ after long lockdown

PARIS — The “Mona Lisa” found herself all alone. The coronavirus had emptied her room at the Louvre Museum of its usual throngs of admirers.

In a silence worthy of a cathedral, she could gaze at the huge canvas on the opposite wall, “The Wedding Feast at Cana” that shows Christ surrounded by 130 feast-goers, painted centuries before social distancing became a thing.

But now, the world’s most famous portrait must go back to the grindstone after months of virus-imposed inactivity.

Before mass tourism came to a screeching halt with the pandemic, the Louvre drew 30,000 to 50,000 visitors per day in the busy summer season. But when it reopens July 6, the museum director expects those numbers to shrivel.

“If we get 10,000 per day, I’d be very surprised,’’ says Jean-Luc Martinez.

Associated Press