Congo’s deadliest Ebola outbreak is declared over

NAIROBI — The second-worst Ebola outbreak in history is over, the World Health Organization said Thursday, after nearly two years and 2,280 deaths.
Efforts to fight the outbreak in eastern Congo were hampered by mistrust from community members, feuds between government officials, attacks on health care facilities, and the emergence of new hot spots. The announcement came even as the country contended with the world’s largest measles epidemic as well as the coronavirus pandemic.
The Ebola response drew on 16,000 front-line workers, technological innovation, and a vaccine. Ebola, a hemorrhagic fever that is transmitted through contact with sick or dead people or animals, causes fever, bleeding, and abdominal pain. The average fatality rate is about half of victims.
This was Congo’s 10th known outbreak of Ebola. The country is still fighting a separate, smaller eruption of the disease that began in the northwestern city of Mbandaka.
“It wasn’t easy,” Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO regional director for Africa, said of fighting the virus. “At times it seemed like a mission impossible. Ending this Ebola outbreak is a sign of hope for the region and the world, that with solidarity and science and courage and commitment, even the most challenging epidemics can be controlled.”
The Ebola outbreak was declared on Aug. 1, 2018, and infected at least 3,463 people in North Kivu, South Kivu, and Ituri provinces. In July 2019, it was designated a global health emergency and became the worst known Ebola outbreak since one from 2014 to 2016 killed about 11,000 in Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.
