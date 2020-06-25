Flare-up in virus cases sets back Germany’s efforts to reopen

This week, those concerns spurred the authorities in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia to impose lockdowns in two counties — the first since the country’s broader reopening in May — after hundreds of workers at the Tönnies meatpacking plant in Gütersloh county tested positive for the virus. Neighboring Warendorf county, where many workers live, was the second county locked down.

The new clusters have been concentrated in slaughterhouses and crowded, low-income apartment blocks, which have been quarantined, but they are generating increasing concern that the infections could break out and spread among the broader public.

BERLIN — A spike of more than 1,500 coronavirus infections within days has dealt a sudden blow to Germany’s efforts to reopen the country, calling into question the durability of what had been widely considered a success story in managing the contagion in Europe.

Advertisement

The outbreak at the Tönnies slaughterhouse now stands as one the most severe in Europe, outside of Sweden, according to figures gathered by the European Union. Since then, several hundred workers from two other slaughterhouses have been isolated as well.

Hundreds of police and health workers have fanned out over the region to find and test all of the Tönnies plant’s 7,000 workers — many of them seasonal laborers from Eastern Europe who were not properly registered, raising fears it might be hard to stem the outbreaks with a targeted approach.

But the rise in cases is not limited to that area. Nationwide, health authorities registered 630 new infections Thursday — hundreds more than the daily total just 10 days ago.

New York Times

Pompeo says US, EU working to open trans-Atlantic travel

BRUSSELS — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo played down concerns Thursday that the European Union might refuse to allow Americans into the 27-nation bloc as it considers lifting restrictions on overseas travelers starting July 1, due to the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

Advertisement

“Everybody’s trying to figure that out,” Pompeo said during a videoconference organized by the German Marshall Fund think tank. “We’re working with our European counterparts to get that right.”

European nations appear on track to reopen their borders between each other by July 1. Their envoys to Brussels are debating what virus-related criteria should apply when lifting entry restrictions on travelers from outside the EU that were imposed in March.

As the criteria are narrowed down, a list of countries whose citizens might be allowed in is being drawn up. The list would be updated every 14 days based on how the coronavirus is spreading around the world.

The EU’s executive commission recommends that “travel restrictions should not be lifted as regards third countries where the situation is worse” than the average in the 27 EU member countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

That is likely to rule out people living in the United States.

Associated Press

Israel heralds partnership with Emirates to fight virus

TEL AVIV — Israel announced a new partnership with the United Arab Emirates on Thursday to cooperate in the fight against the coronavirus, the latest advance in the Jewish state’s efforts to build stronger ties with Arab states.

The partnership, announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, would represent a significant step toward normalization between two key US allies in the Middle East.

Emirati officials did not immediately comment.

The announcement, which fell well short of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations, comes at a time when Israel is drawing up plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, a move that Arab countries, including the Emirates, have said would thwart the improved relationships.

Advertisement

Netanyahu has vowed to annex up to 30 percent of the occupied West Bank as soon as July 1, a move that much of the world views as a violation of international law and a new barrier to the establishment of a future Palestinian state.

New York Times

Africa urges no ‘obstacles’ to a COVID-19 vaccine for all

JOHANNESBURG — Governments around the world should “remove all obstacles” to swift and equitable distribution of any successful vaccine, including by making all intellectual property and technologies immediately available, African countries said Thursday.

The call from the African Union was Africa’s most assertive one yet for a “people’s vaccine” made available to everyone, even as rich countries like the United States make deals with manufacturers.

Using language that might put the pharmaceutical industry on alert, the African Union’s new communique specifically mentions the Doha Declaration on public health by World Trade Organization members in 2001, which refers to the right to grant compulsory licenses.

The statement comes as the coronavirus spreads rapidly in Africa, with more than 337,000 confirmed cases.

Associated Press

22 officers injured in scuffle at illegal London block party

At least 22 police officers were injured in South London on Wednesday night as they tried to disperse crowds that had gathered for an illegal outdoor party in defiance of coronavirus restrictions, police said.

Gatherings of more than six people from separate households are banned in Britain, but hundreds of partygoers had assembled for the block party in the Brixton neighborhood, as the city experienced its hottest day so far this year.

Advertisement

The Metropolitan Police, London’s main force, said officers had received several complaints about the party in Brixton on Wednesday night, and tried to encourage the crowd to go home, but “the event continued and more officers attended the scene and the group became hostile toward officers.”

Footage shared on social media showed the scene devolve into chaos as officers and partygoers faced off. In total, 22 officers were injured, according to police, none of them seriously.

New York Times