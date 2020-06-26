Perfect storm: Mass gatherings in England stoke concerns

Following widespread rule-breaking at crammed beaches, illegal street parties in London that turned violent and a mass celebration in Liverpool on Thursday night, there were worries Friday that many residents have ditched their risk-averse attitude as the government eases its lockdown restrictions.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that authorities have the power to close beaches and other public spaces in England amid mounting concerns over the public’s adherence to social-distancing rules.

LONDON — In many ways, it has been a perfect storm for illegal gatherings in England as days of hot weather and Liverpool Football Club’s first league title in 30 years have prompted people to abandon their cooped-up coronavirus existence.

That’s particularly true in Bournemouth, a coastal town in southern England that witnessed huge crowds of sun-seekers on its beaches in the past couple of days. With many people not working during the pandemic, most children out of school, holidays abroad curtailed and restaurants and bars closed until July 4, popular popular locations such as Bournemouth are feeling the pressure as the mercury rises.

“It was just mayhem. People just want to have a good time, but they just don’t give a monkey’s about others,” Pat Munday, 73, said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned people against “taking liberties” with social distancing rules, saying it could lead to a “serious spike” in new coronavirus infections.

“If you look at what’s happening elsewhere in the world, where people have been coming out of lockdown, I’m afraid what you’re also seeing is people taking too many liberties with the guidance, mingling too much, not observing social distancing,’’ Johnson said while visiting an east London restaurant ahead of the scheduled reopening of pubs and restaurants in England on July 4.

Late Thursday, the hottest day of the year so far in the UK, three men from London in their 20s were stabbed following a fight near the amusements on the town’s pier. Their injuries were described as not life-threatening. Police are investigating.

With the hot weather persisting Friday, there was potential for more mass gatherings. Under lockdown restrictions in England, groups are limited to six people and people are advised to avoid public transport whenever possible.

Early indications were that people had not converged onto Bournemouth’s beaches in anything like the numbers they did on the previous two days. The local council said extra police patrols were brought in following the “irresponsible” behavior of crowds.

“Until there’s a vaccine, we should not be seeing behavior like this,” local lawmaker Tobias Ellwood said.

Associated Press

Italy requires migrant workers to quarantine

MONDRAGONE, Italy — The governor of a southern Italian region insisted on Friday that seasonal Bulgarian crop pickers who live in an apartment complex with dozens of COVID-19 cases must stay inside for 15 days, not even emerging for food.

Wearing a mask to discourage virus spread, Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca told reporters that the national civil protection agency should deliver groceries to the estimated 700 occupants of the apartments in Mondragone, a seaside town about 32 miles northwest of Naples.

The complex must be kept in “rigorous isolation,” De Luca said. That means that for 15 days, “nobody leaves and nobody enters” the apartments, where some 50 cases have been confirmed.

The south has been spared the high numbers of coronavirus cases that have ravaged northern Italy.

Known for his particularly hard line on anti-contagion measures throughout the nationwide coronavirus outbreak this year, De Luca has vowed to lock down all of Mondragone, population 30,000, if the number of cases at the hot spot reach 100.

Associated Press

New spike in India delays restart of train services

NEW DELHI — India neared half a million confirmed coronavirus cases Friday with its biggest 24-hour spike of 17,296 new infections, prompting a delay in resumption of regular train services of more than a month.

The new cases took India’s total to 490,401. The Health Ministry also reported 407 more deaths in the previous 24 hours, taking its total fatalities to 15,301.

The ministry said the recovery rate was continuing to improve at 57.43 percent. Also, deaths per 100,000 stood at 1.86 against the world average of 6.24 per 100,000, it said.

The actual numbers of infections and deaths from COVID-19, like elsewhere in the world, are thought to be far higher due to a number of reasons including limited testing.

Indian Railways was due to resume regular train service on June 30 but said Thursday that it wouldn’t fully resume until Aug. 12. Trains were halted when the government declared a nationwide lockdown in late March. Special trains linking main cities have been running since mid-May as part of an easing of the lockdown.

Associated Press

Australia, New Zealand reports low case numbers

MELBOURNE — Australia reported 37 new cases, including 30 in Victoria state, where health authorities are scrambling to contain an outbreak.

Authorities said they tested 20,000 people after going door-to-door in Melbourne suburbs Thursday in their attempts to stamp out the virus.

In Sydney, a 12-year-old student tested positive, forcing the closure of his school for cleaning. New Zealand, meanwhile, reported one new virus case from a returning traveler. New Zealand has 14 active cases, all of them returning travelers who remain quarantined.

Associated Press

South Korea struggles to stem transmissions of virus

SEOUL — South Korea reported 39 new cases, mostly from the Seoul metropolitan area where officials have been struggling to stem transmissions.

South Korea was considered an anti-virus success story after containing an outbreak during February and March surrounding the southeastern city of Daegu. However, the country has been seeing an uptick in new infections since authorities moved to ease social distancing guidelines and reopen schools starting in May.

The update from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday brought national totals to 12,602 cases, including 282 deaths. Twelve of the new cases were linked to international arrivals.

Associated Press

China reports continued decline of new cases

BEIJING — China reported a further decline in new cases Friday, with 13. Eleven were in Beijing, where mass testing has been done following an outbreak that appears to have been largely brought under control.

The other two cases were brought by Chinese travelers from overseas, according to the National Health Council. This month’s outbreak in Beijing has seen 260 people infected, leading authorities to lock down some communities and cancel classes. Since then, 3 million test samples have been taken from 2.43 million people.

Associated Press

The EU bars US, Russian travelers from entry

The European Union will bar most travelers from the United States, Russia, and dozens of other countries considered too risky because they have not controlled their outbreaks, EU officials said Friday.

By contrast, travelers from more than a dozen countries that are not overwhelmed by the virus will be welcomed when the bloc reopens after months of lockdown on July 1. The acceptable countries also include China — but only if China allows European Union travelers to visit as well, the officials said.

The list of safe countries was completed by EU senior diplomats in Brussels after tortuous negotiations on how to reopen the 27-member bloc to commerce and tourism under a common set of standards after months of lockdown.

New York Times