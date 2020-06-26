Russia Secretly Offered Afghan Militants Bounties to Kill Troops, U.S. Intelligence Says

WASHINGTON — American intelligence officials have concluded that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan — including targeting American troops — amid the peace talks to end the long-running war there, according to officials briefed on the matter.

The United States concluded months ago that the Russian unit, which has been linked to assassination attempts and other covert operations in Europe, had covertly offered rewards for successful attacks last year.

Islamic militants, or armed criminal elements closely associated with them, are believed to have collected some bounty money. Twenty Americans were killed in combat in Afghanistan in 2019, but it was not clear which killings were under suspicion.