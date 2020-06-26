Seven Colombian soldiers charged in rape of Indigenous girl

BOGOTÁ — Seven Colombian soldiers have been charged in the rape of a 13-year-old Indigenous girl, an announcement that has alarmed many in a nation already grappling with the military’s long record of abuse, including illegal killings and accusations of sexual assaults.

The charges, brought on Thursday by Attorney General Francisco Barbosa, accuse six soldiers of participating in the crime and one of being an accomplice. All seven pleaded guilty in an initial closed hearing, according to Barbosa’s office.

They have dishonored “their uniform and the dignity of childhood in Colombia,” he said in a statement.