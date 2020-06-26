Teenager who threw boy from Tate Modern sentenced to at least 15 years

Jonty Bravery, 18, from Ealing in west London, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in December, avoiding a potentially lengthy trial, and at that time detailed his intent to kill the child, a stranger to him, in order to appear on the news.

LONDON — A teenager who admitted he attempted to kill a 6-year-old boy by pushing him from a 10th-floor viewing platform in a shocking attack at the Tate Modern museum last year was sentenced to life in prison by a British court Friday. He must serve at least 15 years.

An undated photo of Jonty Bravery. The 18-year-old will serve at least 15 years in prison for throwing a 6-year-old French boy from a 10th-floor viewing platform at London’s Tate Modern art gallery.

At the sentencing Friday, Judge Maura McGowan said that although Bravery must serve at least 15 years of his sentence, he may never be released.

Advertisement

“You are and will remain a danger to the public,” McGowan said as Bravery listened to the verdict by video, adding that he had a “very serious mental disorder and a personality disorder.”

Deanna Heer, a prosecutor, told the court Thursday that Bravery had been planning to attack someone for months — preferably a woman or a child — and his web browser history showed that he had been researching ways to kill.

The prosecution told the court that on Aug. 4, Bravery left the care house he lived in and traveled to the Tate Modern, where he spotted the child and quickly scooped him up and threw him over the railings without any hesitation.

Heer said that Bravery did this “to prove a point” to those who said he did not have a mental health problem, and that he wanted it to be on the news so that everyone, especially his parents, could see “what a mistake it was not putting him in hospital.”

The boy remains in the hospital more than nine months after the attack but is making progress, his parents said last month in a message posted on a GoFundMe page for his medical costs.