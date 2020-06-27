Lack of racial data hinders French response to coronavirus

Now recovering, Allouache assumes he picked up the coronavirus while campaigning. Indeed, the poor and multiracial communities north of the capital have been hit especially hard by the coronavirus, with the department of Seine Saint Denis recording a 120 percent increase in deaths compared with the same period last year.

PARIS — Karim Allouache felt sick about two days after France’s municipal elections in March, when he ran to represent the Paris suburb of Bondy. His symptoms started as fever and fatigue, but nothing extreme. Then he was in the hospital, where doctors induced a coma and put him on a ventilator for more than three weeks.

Advertisement

But Allouache and others say that understanding why has been hindered by France’s skittishness about collecting data on race and ethnicity. While the United States and Britain have found that their racial minorities are dying disproportionately of covid-19, the French government has not conducted that sort of analysis. Critics say France may be limiting its ability to identify and protect vulnerable populations, especially in the event of a second wave.

‘‘For me, I dream of ethnic statistics,’’ Allouache said. ‘‘We are scared of the reality.’’

French law largely bans the collection of data on an individual’s race, ethnicity, or religion. That’s in reaction to World War II, when French authorities classified Jewish citizens in a way that enabled deportation to Nazi concentration camps.

France, which relinquished its last colonial holdings in the 1960s, sees itself as an exemplar of human rights, and especially of universal equality. The French political establishment tends to dismiss any attention paid to race — even in the service of fighting discrimination — as a means of essentializing race and jeopardizing equality.

The killing of George Floyd in the US and the migration of Black Lives Matter protests to France have ignited calls for an officially colorblind society to recognize the pervasiveness of racial discrimination.

Sibeth Ndiaye, the chief spokeswoman for the French government and an immigrant from Senegal, suggested in Le Monde this month that it was time to reconsider the country’s knee-jerk ‘‘no’’ to racial data of any kind. ‘‘Why not pose — in a calm and constructive manner — the debate over ethnic statistics?’’ she wrote.

Advertisement

A government spokesperson told reporters that President Emmanuel Macron did not wish to open the debate ‘‘at this stage.’’ Macron is ‘‘favorable to concrete actions in the fight against discrimination, more than to a new debate which will be difficult to translate into rapid and visible results,’’ according to an Élysée Palace statement. Several government ministers objected to a proposal they saw as threatening France’s universalist culture.

But advocates say the absence of official statistics makes it harder for France to address issues such as housing and employment discrimination — and amounts to negligence in the context of the pandemic.

Patrick Simon, a senior researcher focusing on immigration and discrimination at France’s National Institute for Demographic Studies (INED), said France would be in a better position to save lives if it knew whether certain ethnicities were overrepresented among coronavirus cases and deaths.

‘‘Not to see minorities as a means of protecting them doesn’t hold,’’ he said. ‘‘It’s necessary to bolster the information we have to protect people.’’

Some fear what French unease over ethnic statistics may mean in the event of a second wave of the pandemic.

‘‘When we don’t know their origins,’’ Simon said, ‘‘and we leave them without protection, we are incapable of putting in place measures for protection and communication about COVID-19.’’