Health specialists slam US deal for large supply of virus drug

“To the extent possible, we want to ensure that any American patient who needs remdesivir can get it,’’ Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

The US government announced this week that it had an agreement with Gilead Sciences to make the bulk of its production of remdesivir available to Americans for the next three months. The Department of Health and Human Services said it had secured 500,000 treatments through September, which amounts to all but 10 percent of production in August and September.

LONDON — Public health specialists on Wednesday criticized the United States for securing a large supply of the only drug licensed so far to treat COVID-19.

Ohid Yaqub, a senior lecturer at the University of Sussex, called the US agreement “disappointing news.”

“It so clearly signals an unwillingness to cooperate with other countries and the chilling effect this has on international agreements about intellectual property rights,” Yaqub said.

Until now, Gilead had donated the drug. That ended Tuesday, and Gilead this week set the price for new shipments.

In a statement Wednesday, California-based Gilead said its agreement with the United States allows for unneeded supplies to be sent to other countries.

Associated Press

UN demands halt to global conflicts to tackle virus

UNITED NATIONS — The UN Security Council demanded an “immediate cessation of hostilities” in key conflicts including Syria, Yemen, Libya, South Sudan, and Congo on Wednesday to tackle COVID-19 in its first resolution on the virus.

The UN’s most powerful body voted unanimously to adopt the resolution after the United States and China resolved a lengthy dispute over mentioning the World Health Organization.

Germany’s UN Ambassador Christoph Heusgen, the council president for July, announced the result, calling it “a sign for hope for all people currently living in conflict zones around the world.”

The resolution, sponsored by France and Tunisia, calls on all warring parties “to engage immediately in a durable humanitarian pause for at least 90 consecutive days” to enable the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and medical evacuations.

It states that these measures do not apply to military operations against the Islamic State and Al Qaeda extremist groups and their affiliates.

Associated Press

Protest versus Africa’s 1st vaccine test shows fear

JOHANNESBURG — Protesters against Africa’s first COVID-19 vaccine trial burned their face masks Wednesday, as specialists noted a worrying level of resistance and misinformation around testing on the continent.

Antivaccine sentiment in Africa is “the worst I’ve ever seen,” the chief executive of the GAVI vaccine alliance, Seth Berkley, told an African Union vaccine conference last week.

The trial that began last week in Johannesburg is part of one already underway in Britain of the vaccine developed at the University of Oxford. Some 2,000 volunteers in South Africa are expected to take part.

The small band of demonstrators who gathered Wednesday at the University of the Witwatersrand, where the trial is based, reflect long-running fears among some in Africa over testing drugs on people who don’t understand the risks.

Associated Press

Thailand lets in some foreigners, opens schools

BANGKOK — Thailand has begun a fifth phase of relaxations of COVID-19 restrictions, allowing the reopening of schools and high-risk entertainment venues such as pubs and massage parlors that had been shut since mid-March.

It also is allowing in foreign visitors on a controlled basis, limiting entry to those with existing family or work ties to the country, students, technical specialists for businesses, investors, and specially invited VIPs. Scheduled passenger flights to Thailand were suspended in early April.

The number of foreign visitors allowed into the country each day is limited to 200, and they are supposed to travel on repatriation flights bringing Thai citizens home. All returnees, foreign and Thai, will be subject to varying degrees of quarantine.

Associated Press