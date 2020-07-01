Netanyahu’s annexation day arrives, but all that emerges is delay

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s push to annex territory in the occupied West Bank entered a critical window Wednesday, but with his government divided, the White House dithering, and domestic opposition mounting, his allies said that a formal announcement could be weeks or even months away.

International opposition is gaining steam, too.

Netanyahu, seeking to cement his legacy, ran for reelection on a promise to impose Israeli sovereignty on as much as 30 percent of the West Bank. His coalition agreement with Benny Gantz, the centrist former army chief who nearly defeated him, allowed him to proceed with annexation no sooner than July 1.