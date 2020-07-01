The theatrical method in Putin’s vote madness

“From a juridical point of view, this whole exercise is insane,” said Greg Yudin, a political theorist at the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences. But, he added, “it is not at all a meaningless procedure,” because Russia’s system under Putin depends on the appearance of popular support to confer legitimacy on decisions he has already made.

Less clear, however, was why Putin even needed voters to approve a raft of constitutional amendments that, already ratified by the national Parliament in Moscow and regional legislatures across the country, entered into law months ago.

MOSCOW — Russia’s seven-day national plebiscite, intended to keep President Vladimir Putin in power until at least 2036, delivered the expected verdict Wednesday: Early results showed that three-quarters of voters had given their endorsement.

“It is theater, but very important and well-played theater. The system needs to stage displays of public support even when it doesn’t have it,” Yudin said.

In a final melodramatic flourish Tuesday, Putin addressed the nation against the backdrop of monuments to Soviet soldiers killed fighting Nazi Germany, assuring voters that their voices mattered, no matter that the scores of amendments they were being asked to consider had already been enacted and the amended constitution had been published and put on sale in bookstores. “The voice of each of you is the most important, the most significant,” Putin said.

Voters, in theory, could have rejected the amendments, and Putin pledged to honor their decision. But the chances of that happening always seemed minuscule, not least because of what Golos, an independent election-monitoring organization, described Tuesday as an electoral process rigged from the start.

For weeks, a long parade of prominent Russians who depend on the state for their positions and income have paraded across state television urging people to vote.

Curiously, none of them mentioned the core of the exercise: an amendment to allow Putin to crash through constitutional term limits in place since 1993 and stay in power virtually for life, rather than step down at the end of his current term in 2024. They instead focused on other changes, like enshrining the protection of pensions, family values, animals, the Russian language, and the memory of Russians killed in World War II.

The yes-or-no vote was a package deal, which meant that anyone who believed in the sanctity of Russia’s war dead would most likely tick yes and, in doing so, endorse the idea of letting Putin, 67, stay in the Kremlin at least until age 83.

Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, has denounced the exercise as a “shameful farce” that had been “specially designed to cheat and deceive the public.”