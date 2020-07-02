Brazil, ravaged by the coronavirus, becomes key testing ground for vaccine

A vaccine developed at Oxford University, said by the World Health Organization to be the furthest along of several candidates worldwide, is now being tested on 5,000 volunteers in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and an undisclosed site in northeastern Brazil. The Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech will soon begin trials on a separate vaccine in partnership with a Brazilian research institute, and Italian researchers will probably follow with a third. Other immunological firms are also signaling interest in Brazil.

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s virtually unchecked coronavirus outbreak, second-worst in the world and growing, is making the country an attractive proving ground for researchers racing to find a vaccine.

Latin America’s largest country has reported more than 1.4 million cases and 59,000 dead, second in both only to the United States, in an outbreak that has leaped from the coastal cities to the country’s vast interior.

The trials have been closely followed by national news here. Brazilians generally are celebrating the opportunity to contribute to the global search for a vaccine — and looking to capitalize on a potential winner — rather than griping at being used as international guinea pigs.

Brazil’s eager participation in the vaccine trials could be seen as being at odds with how it has otherwise handled the pandemic. President Jair Bolsonaro has called for a national policy of doing nothing. The right-wing populist has repeatedly dismissed the danger of the coronavirus and has had little to say to or about its victims. Last week, he called Brazil’s response, one of the loosest in the world, ‘‘a little bit exaggerated.’’

Washington Post

Sardinia blocks Americans who arrive on private jet

ROME — Officials on the Italian island of Sardinia are distancing themselves from a reported decision by local airport authorities to prevent a group of Americans who arrived in a private plane from going to their rented summer house due to European Union anticoronavirus measures.

Because of the number of virus cases still being reported in the United States, the EU did not include it on the list of countries whose nationals were allowed to resume visiting Europe as of Wednesday.

Sardinia’s regional tourism official, Gianni Cessa, said he went to the airport late Wednesday “out of a sense of solidarity” with the Americans. “Rules must be respected, but there needs to be some common sense,” he said in televised comments posted online Thursday by L’Unione Sarda newspaper.

The newspaper said the group of about 10 people, most of them Americans and their children, as well as British and New Zealand nationals, landed at Cagliari Elmas Airport aboard a private jet from Colorado on Wednesday. The tourists were prevented from leaving the airport and kept in a waiting area, according to photographs of them posted by Sardinian media.

Eventually they got back on the plane and took off for Birmingham, England, the report said.

Associated Press

Officials: Mexico City deaths spiked to three times normal

MEXICO CITY — The Mexican capital suffered about three times as many deaths as it normally would from March through May, according to the country’s coronavirus czar — the clearest sign yet of the extraordinary toll that the pandemic has taken on the city.

That estimate comes from the government’s first detailed study on lives claimed by the virus, an investigation officials say will soon be made public.

The excess mortality figure, which includes deaths both directly and indirectly related to the pandemic, is considered the most complete indicator of the damage done by the coronavirus. The jump in deaths this spring was similar to surges in urban centers such as London or New York, specialists said.

Hugo López-Gatell, the undersecretary of health who is leading Mexico’s response to the coronavirus, told The Washington Post that the study uses average deaths from March through May in recent years as a baseline. ‘‘How many people have died now? This statistic, which we are still refining, is about three times more,’’ he said.

The exact number of deaths is not yet available.

Officially, 28,510 people in Mexico have died of COVID-19. On Wednesday, the country passed Spain for sixth place in the world, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Mexico City has reported 6,642 deaths.

Washington Post

French medics sue over mask, equipment shortages

PARIS — A collective of French health care workers said Thursday it is seeking a broad legal inquiry into France’s failure to protect its members and their colleagues by providing adequate masks, gloves, and other protective equipment as the coronavirus swept across the country.

The professional association, Collectif Inter Urgences, or Inter-Emergencies Collective, said it was filing a four-count civil complaint alleging manslaughter, involuntary harm, voluntary failure to prevent damage, and endangering the life of others.

As is common in French law, the complaint does not target a specific perpetrator but asks judicial authorities to determine who, across governments past and present, failed to renew protective equipment stocks and adequately supply hospitals to prevent such a crisis.

More than 60 other legal complaints have been filed so far over how France, which has reported the fifth-highest number of virus deaths worldwide, managed its virus outbreak. The collective is building a database of accounts from paramedics and hopes its complaint has farther-reaching legal impact than those targeting specific government ministers or nursing homes.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran acknowledged Thursday that “our country was not sufficiently stocked with masks” during the first wave of the virus, and the government is now asking companies to keep at least 10 weeks’ worth of masks for employees in case of a second wave of infections.

Associated Press

Bolivia tries to hold elections amid coronavirus pandemic

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Deserted during months of quarantine, the streets of Bolivia are roiling again with protests that have forced the government into an uncomfortable challenge: trying to resolve the country’s long-term political crisis with elections in the middle of a rising pandemic.

If plans hold, Bolivia will conduct presidential elections in September, giving former president Evo Morales’s leftist party a chance to return to power after he resigned and fled the country at the end of 2019. The looming vote is increasing political tensions in Bolivia just as the coronavirus overwhelms the health system.

The capital, La Paz, and other major cities see demonstrations near daily in defiance of antivirus measures. On Tuesday, teachers protested in La Paz. On Wednesday, health workers marched in Santa Cruz, and the streets of Cochabamba were blocked by a variety of groups decrying the government.

Protesters rarely follow requirements for social distancing and pack closely together unmasked as they shout antigovernment slogans. Police presence is at a minimum because much of the force is sick with the coronavirus.

Associated Press