In shake-up, UK government plans televised media briefings

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain says his government will introduce White House-style televised media briefings, in a shake-up to the traditional system of political communication.

For years, political journalists have been briefed off-camera but on the record by the prime minister’s official spokespeople, who are civil servants rather than political appointees. The briefings usually take place twice a day, though during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown they have been held once a day by conference call.

The government said Friday that it plans to replace the afternoon briefing with a televised event hosted by a professional broadcaster. The morning briefing will continue in the current format. The change will take effect later this year.