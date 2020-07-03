Trial of 20 Saudis in Khashoggi Killing Opens in Turkey

ISTANBUL — Turkey opened a trial into the death of Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul on Friday, accusing 20 Saudi citizens in absentia, in a case that friends and human rights officials welcomed as an important step in advancing the search for justice in his killing.

None of the accused were present for the trial — Saudi Arabia has declined to extradite them — and it was unclear whether the court could legally pursue the case without defendants.

Nonetheless, the start of the proceedings was seen as a sign that Turkey and its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan — who personally knew Khashoggi and was outraged the killing took place in Istanbul — are determined to pursue those responsible and even implicate the Saudi kingdom’s day-to-day ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.