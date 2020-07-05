Exit poll: Croatia’s ruling conservatives win big in vote

ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia’s ruling conservatives have a strong lead over their main center-left rivals in a parliamentary election Sunday held amid a spike in the new coronavirus cases, according to an exit poll.

The governing Croatian Democratic Union is projected to win 61 seats in Croatia’s 151-seat parliament, according to the Ipsos polling agency’s unofficial vote count carried by Croatia’s national broadcaster HRT.

An alliance led by the liberal Social Democratic Party won 44 seats, while in third place is the right-wing Homeland Movement led by folk singer Miroslav Skoro with 16 seats.