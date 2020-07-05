239 specialists: The coronavirus is airborne

Even in its latest update, released June 29, the WHO said airborne transmission of the virus is possible only after medical procedures that produce aerosols, or droplets smaller than 5 microns. (A micron is equal to 1 millionth of a meter.)

But in an open letter to the WHO, 239 scientists in 32 countries have outlined the evidence showing that smaller particles can infect people and are calling for the agency to revise its recommendations. They plan to publish their letter in a scientific journal.

The World Health Organization has long held that the coronavirus is spread primarily by large respiratory droplets that, once expelled by infected people in coughs and sneezes, fall quickly to the floor.

Proper ventilation and N95 masks are of concern only in those circumstances, according to the WHO. Instead, its infection control guidance, before and during this pandemic, has heavily promoted the importance of hand-washing as a primary prevention strategy, even though there is limited evidence for transmission of the virus from surfaces. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says surfaces are likely to play only a minor role.

Dr. Benedetta Allegranzi, the WHO’s technical lead on infection control, said the evidence for the virus spreading by air was unconvincing.

But interviews with nearly 20 scientists — including a dozen WHO consultants and several members of the committee that crafted the guidance — and internal e-mails paint a picture of an organization that, despite good intentions, is out of step with science.

Whether carried aloft by large droplets that zoom through the air after a sneeze, or by much smaller exhaled droplets that may glide the length of a room, these specialists said, the coronavirus is borne through air and can infect people when inhaled.

New York Times

Mexico deaths pass 30,000, world’s fifth-highest total

MEXICO CITY — Mexico topped 30,000 COVID-19 deaths Saturday, overtaking France as the country with the fifth-highest death toll since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Officials reported 523 more confirmed coronavirus deaths for the day, bringing the nation’s total to 30,366 for the pandemic. Mexico’s total confirmed infections rose by almost 6,000 to 251,165, about on par with Spain, the eighth-highest caseload.

The latest data were released as some 200 street vendors briefly blocked several major avenues in downtown Mexico City to demand they be allowed to sell again amid the pandemic. The sidewalks of the colonial-era downtown are usually crowded with vendors who lay out their wares on wire racks or blankets. But since March, the city has banned such informal commerce and closed most established businesses in the district to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Vendors carried signs and chanted slogans declaring they could no longer bear the lockdown. Most have no unemployment insurance, and after three months of not selling many are growing desperate.

Associated Press

Iran mandates masks as public shrugs off virus

TEHRAN — Iran on Sunday instituted mandatory mask-wearing as fears mount over newly spiking reported deaths from the coronavirus, even as its public increasingly shrugs off the danger of the COVID-19 illness it causes.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei publicized an image of himself in a mask in recent days, urging both public officials and the Islamic Republic’s 80 million people to wear them to stop the virus’s spread.

But public opinion polling and a walk through any of the streets of Tehran show the widespread apathy felt over a pandemic that saw Iran in February among the first countries struck after China. Whether rooted in fatigue, dismissal, or fatalism, that indifference has scared Iranian public health officials into issuing increasingly dire warnings.

Associated Press

Indians keep their distance in tree planting campaign

LUCKNOW, India — More than 2 million people gathered Sunday at river banks, farmlands, and government buildings in northern India while trying to practice social distancing to plant 250 million trees as part of a government plan to tackle climate change.

Officials in Uttar Pradesh distributed millions of saplings to be planted across the state to help India’s efforts to increase its forest cover. India has pledged to keep a third of its total land area under forest and tree cover, but a growing population and increasing demand for industrial projects are placing greater stress on the land.

Those who gathered for the tree planting on Sunday included lawmakers, government officials, and volunteers from nonprofit organizations. With India fourth in the world in coronavirus cases, those who gathered kept their distance from each other.

India reported 24,850 new cases on Sunday — another 24-hour record for the country — raising its total to 673,165, including 19,268 deaths.

Associated Press

UK honors National Health Service on 72nd birthday

LONDON — People across the UK joined in a round of applause on Sunday to mark the 72nd anniversary of the free-to-use National Health Service, one of the country’s most cherished institutions.

The reverence with which it is held has been bolstered this year during what has been Europe’s deadliest coronavirus outbreaks. Though the UK as a whole has a confirmed virus death toll of 44,220, the third-highest in the world, behind the United States and Brazil, the health service and everyone who works within it have been lauded for their work and care.

Created by the Labour government after World War II in 1948 by bringing together the nation’s disparate health institutions, the service’s founding principles have never changed. Funded by everyone through the tax system, it provides free health care to any UK resident when needed.

Prince Charles said that the service has been through the “most testing time” in its history and that it was right for the whole country to come together to pay tribute to everyone who works within it. “Our remarkably selfless nurses, doctors, paramedics, and countless other staff have made costly sacrifices to provide treatment for more than 100,000 patients with coronavirus and thousands more,’’ he said.

Associated Press

Lebanon holds Baalbek concert despite crises

BAALBEK, Lebanon — For the first time ever, Lebanon on Sunday hosted its annual music festival in the ancient northeastern city of Baalbek without an audience, a move organizers dubbed “an act of cultural resilience” to the global pandemic as well as the country’s unprecedented economic crisis.

Held amid soaring Roman columns, the Baalbek International Festival was founded in 1956. This year, it’s being broadcast on local and regional TV stations and live-streamed on social media in an effort to spread “unity and hope.’’

The dramatic setting — a massive Roman forum — was always part of the festival’s magic. Sunday’s concert was held at the Bacchus Temple, which stands in front of six columns that remain from the Temple of Jupiter. The ruins date back to the second and third centuries.

Associated Press