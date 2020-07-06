Russian court convicts journalist for ‘justifying terrorism’

Prosecutors had asked for a six-year jail sentence, so the punishment was less severe than the journalist and her supporters had feared, but the guilty verdict nonetheless sent a chilling message.

The court in Pskov, a city near Russia’s border with Estonia, sentenced the journalist, Svetlana Prokopyeva, to a fine of about $7,000 and ordered the confiscation of her computer and cellphone.

MOSCOW — Further tightening the screws on free speech in Russia just days after a national plebiscite effectively entrenched Vladimir Putin as president for life, a Russian military court Monday convicted a freelance journalist on charges of “justifying terrorism” in a 2018 text critical of the security services.

Lev Shlosberg, the Pskov region leader of Yabloko, a liberal opposition party, and a supporter of the journalist, described the verdict as “an achievement for civil society but not a victory.”

The authorities, he said, had backed away from a harsh prison sentence under public pressure, “but they still declared an innocent person guilty because they can never acknowledge that the security services are ever wrong. If they do that, the whole system crumbles.”

Even the Kremlin’s own human rights council had denounced the charges as unwarranted, adding its voice to a chorus of support for Prokopyeva in what became a battle of wills between an impecunious local reporter and Russia’s powerful security apparatus.

Prokopyeva rejected the charges against her as “absurd,” noting that her work posed no danger to anyone and blaming the authorities for stoking violence by cracking down on dissent.

The case against Prokopyeva revolved around a brief commentary she wrote in 2018 after a Russian teenager, a self-declared anarchist, blew himself up inside a branch of the secret police in Arkhangelsk, near the Arctic Circle.

She held the government responsible for the attack, which killed only the 17-year-old bomber, arguing that nonviolent means of protest like street protests had been steadily closed off by often violent security officers.

new york times