‘A colossal error’: Mexican leader under fire for plan to visit Trump

The visit, they have said, was an incomprehensible choice in the middle of a pandemic and global economic crisis, coming with the risk of public humiliation at the hands of Trump, who has called Mexican immigrants “rapists” and “animals,” and has said that Mexico is “not our friend.”

Mexican diplomats and opposition figures have warned López Obrador against traveling to Washington this week to thank President Trump and celebrate the beginning of a new trade deal between the two countries and Canada.

MEXICO CITY — The risks could be enormous, but they haven’t swayed Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Still, López Obrador said he would move ahead with plans to fly to Washington and greet Trump on Wednesday.

“President Trump’s discourse regarding Mexico has been more respectful than it was previously, for which we are very grateful,” López Obrador said in a recent news conference. “I am also going to give thanks for the US government’s respectful treatment of us.”

Bernardo Sepúlveda, a former foreign minister, wrote in an open letter to the government that the trip would “negatively affect national interests” in the long term, noting that Trump has been “stigmatizing, offending and humiliating Mexican immigrants.”

The visit could also alienate the Democratic Party in the runup to the November elections. López Obrador does not plan to meet with Joe Biden, the former vice president and the presumptive Democratic nominee. Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, declined the invitation to attend the summit, citing scheduling conflicts.

But the roasting has not deterred López Obrador, long a divisive figure in Mexican politics. “Mexico needs to have a solid relationship with the United States, no matter who is the president,” said Erick Ordoñez, 29, a supporter of López Obrador.