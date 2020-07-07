Travel restrictions on Americans erode a sense of passport privilege

While coronavirus travel restrictions may vary from country to country, much of the world is united in one aspect of their current response: Travelers from the United States are not welcome.

And in Mexico, governors are pleading with the central government to introduce tighter restrictions on travelers from the United States to help prevent the spread of the virus.

LONDON — Five American travelers who set out for a getaway on Sardinia were turned away last week after their private jet landed on the Mediterranean island. In Canada, two Americans were fined for flouting tougher entry restrictions imposed by their northern neighbor.

“This is shocking, to see one of the most advanced countries in the world be put in the slow lane of the global reopening,” said Robin Niblett, director of Chatham House, the London research institution for international affairs.

In a world where pandemic travel restrictions are excluding people from countries with uncontrolled coronavirus outbreaks, and where the United States continues to set daily records of new cases, the long-lauded US passport, once a symbol of power and exceptionalism, is becoming stigmatized.

Last week, when the European Union formalized a plan to restart travel from certain countries, visitors from the United States were notably left off the list, a blow to American prestige. American citizens who live in countries on the approved list will be allowed to enter the European Union.

Niblett noted the turn of events was unsurprising after the United States issued a broad travel ban for European visitors in March that gave implicit permission for other governments to do the same against Americans.

President Trump’s abrupt decision, which was made without consultation with European leaders and without any warning, established the climate for the current travel restrictions on the United States.