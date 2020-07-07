WHO to review evidence of airborne transmission of coronavirus

The possibility of airborne transmission, especially in “crowded, closed, poorly ventilated settings, cannot be ruled out,” said Dr. Benedetta Allegranzi, who leads the WHO’s committee on infection prevention and control. She said the agency recommends “appropriate and optimal ventilation” of indoor environments, as well as physical distancing.

WHO expert committees are going over evidence on transmission of the virus and plan to release updated recommendations in a few days, agency scientists said in a news briefing.

After hundreds of specialists urged the World Health Organization to review mounting scientific research, the agency acknowledged Tuesday that airborne transmission of the coronavirus may be a threat in indoor spaces.

Agency staff fielded several questions from reporters about transmission of the virus by air, prompted by an open letter from 239 specialists calling on the agency to review its guidance. Many of the letter’s signatories have collaborated with the WHO and served on its committees.

The specialists who signed the letter welcomed the WHO’s announcement.

“We are very glad that WHO has finally acknowledged the accumulating evidence, and will add aerosol transmission indoors to the likely modes of transmission” for the coronavirus, said Jose-Luis Jimenez, a professor of chemistry at the University of Colorado, Boulder. “This will allow the world to better protect themselves and fight the pandemic.”

New York Times

Serbs protest reintroduction of virus lockdown measures

BELGRADE, Serbia — Thousands of people protested the Serbian president’s announcement that a lockdown will be reintroduced after the Balkan country reported its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus Tuesday.

Police fired tear gas at thousands of people, some chanting “Resignation! Resignation!’’ in front of the downtown parliament building in Belgrade. Some managed to enter the building by force, but were pushed back by riot police.

Earlier, President Aleksandar Vucic called the virus situation in the Serbian capital “alarming” and “critical” as the city’s hospitals neared their capacity limits.

The country’s Health Ministry said Tuesday that 13 people had died in 24 hours in Serbia and 299 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

That brought the total to 16,719 confirmed cases and 330 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic in Serbia, which went from having one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns to a near-complete reopening at the start of May.

Associated Press

Israel’s parliament passes emergency bill to fight virus

JERUSALEM — The Israeli parliament has passed an emergency bill allowing the government to bypass it in making immediate decisions on combating a renewed outbreak of the coronavirus.

Parliament voted early Tuesday to sidestep its own committees so that government decisions could go into immediate effect. The argument was quick implementation was essential given the fast-spreading nature of the virus. But some opposition lawmakers decried the sidelining of the legislature, saying it marked another step in undermining the foundations of Israeli democracy.

It comes a day after the government reimposed new restrictions on the public to quell spread of the virus.

Just weeks ago, Israel appeared to have contained its initial outbreak after imposing strict measures early on during a first wave of infections. But after reporting just a handful of new cases a day in early May, it has experienced a steady uptick in cases following an easing of restrictions. Currently, Israel is reporting upward of 1,000 new cases a day, higher than its peak during the previous wave.

Associated Press

Virus slams Poland’s troubled coal industry

WARSAW — The coronavirus has ripped through Poland’s coal mines, where men descend deep underground in tightly packed elevators and work shoulder-to-shoulder to extract the source of 75 percent of the nation’s electrical power.

Of Poland’s more than 36,000 reported COVID-19 cases, 6,500 are miners — making them nearly a fifth of all confirmed infections in the country, even though they make up only 80,000 of the country’s population of 38 million.

The virus hot spots, centered in the southern Silesia region, have paralyzed an already-troubled industry, forcing many to stay home from work and triggering a three-week closure of many state-run mines that are only now reopening.

It is one more blow that the pandemic has dealt to the global coal sector, already in steep decline in much of the world as renewable and other energy sources get cheaper and societies increasingly reject its damaging environmental impact.

Associated Press