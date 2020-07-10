Sweden’s ex-ambassador to China is cleared of wrongdoing

STOCKHOLM — A former Swedish ambassador to China was cleared of charges of wrongdoing Friday, culminating a saga that combined elements of a spy novel with the opaque reality of dealing with an authoritarian state.
The Swedish diplomat, Anna Lindstedt, was accused of overstepping the boundaries of her role by arranging what prosecutors said were secret backroom meetings over the fate of a Hong Kong bookseller and Swedish citizen who remains detained in China.
The bookseller, Gui Minhai, has not been seen by his family or in public since February.
The defense argued that Lindstedt had acted solely out of a desire to free a Swedish citizen. NEW YORK TIMES
