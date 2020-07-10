The Netherlands sues Russia over the downing of MH17

All 298 people on the flight were killed after a Buk surface-to-air missile from territory controlled by pro-Moscow Ukrainian rebels downed the plane on July 17, 2014, when it was on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Netherlands, home to roughly two-thirds of the victims, made the move to provide “maximum support” to individual cases brought to the European court by victims’ relatives, the country’s foreign minister, Stef Blok, wrote in a letter to parliament released Friday.

AMSTERDAM — The Dutch government is taking Russia to the European Court of Human Rights over the downing nearly six years ago of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine.

“Achieving justice for 298 victims of the downing of Flight MH17 is and will remain the government’s highest priority,” Blok said. “By taking this step today — bringing a case before the European Court of Human Rights and thus supporting the applications of the next of kin as much as we can — we are moving closer to this goal.”

In response to the Dutch move, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said only that Moscow had received no official notification of the lawsuit.

Ukraine was fighting Russia-backed separatists in the country’s east when the missile brought down MH17. The aircraft broke up in the sky and scattered debris and bodies across a vast area that was controlled by separatist forces.

Western governments and investigators said that Russian-backed rebels fighting the Ukrainian government were responsible. Moscow has denied any involvement.

An investigative team of police officers found that the anti-aircraft missile used to shoot down the plane had been carried from a Russian military base across the border shortly before it was fired.

