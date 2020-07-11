Ethiopia announces arrests in prominent singer’s killing

NAIROBI — Ethiopia said that two men have been arrested in connection with the killing of Hachalu Hundessa, a well-known musician and activist whose death last month was followed by unrest in which hundreds were killed.

Attorney General Adanech Abebe announced the arrests in a televised statement Friday night, saying that a third suspect in Hundessa’s shooting was still on the run.

She said the two men arrested had confessed to killing Hundessa, acting on the orders of an armed splinter wing of the Oromo Liberation Front, an opposition group, with the goal of inciting ethnic tension and overthrowing the government. She provided no evidence for the claim.