Trump’s drop in polls has confident Democrats sensing ‘a tsunami coming’

Trump and his advisers insist that their campaign’s internal data show the race as more competitive — ‘‘In the real polls, we are doing very well,’’ the president asserted Friday — and that he can gain momentum in the weeks ahead with a disciplined message and a brutal, sustained assault on Biden’s character, ideology, and mental acuity.

Trump’s incumbent advantages have steadily eroded since the spring, with the president now trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in virtually every public poll nationally and in battleground states, as well as lagging behind the former vice president in fund-raising for May and June.

President Trump’s management of this summer’s crises has triggered what Democrats detect as a tectonic shift in the political landscape, with party leaders suddenly bullish about not only taking back the White House but also wresting control of the Senate, as well as expanding their House majority.

Yet Trump has never shown much discipline, and time and again this year he has stymied his campaign’s best efforts with bouts of seeming self-sabotage. On Friday night, Trump provoked critics anew with his decision to commute the prison sentence of longtime confidant Roger Stone, an act Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, the Republican former governor of Massachusetts, called ‘‘unprecedented, historic corruption.’’

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging across much of the country, Biden enjoys a commanding position, though his campaign advisers say nothing is yet secured and they are careful not to take any state for granted.

Both Democratic and Republican operatives increasingly view Trump as a drag on GOP candidates in many key Senate and House races, especially in suburban areas, where polling and focus group data suggest he has been bleeding support.

Voters’ disapproval of Trump’s handling of the pandemic and of the racial justice movement, as measured in public surveys, has buoyed Democrats down the ballot. Some long-shot Democratic challengers in Kentucky, South Carolina, and other Republican strongholds reported staggering fund-raising hauls in recent days, which party leaders see as a sign that their playing field could expand further.

‘‘It’s just in the air,’’ said Senate minority leader Charles Schumer of New York in an interview. ‘‘You just feel it, the importance of taking back the Senate, the importance of getting the country moving again, the importance of paying attention to the middle class.’’

Schumer said ‘‘we’re feeling very good’’ about winning the three or four seats required for Democrats to gain control of the Senate for the first time in six years.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said in an interview that if the election were held today, Democrats would pick up seats and expand their majority. But she cautioned that Trump remains popular in a number of congressional districts in traditionally Republican areas that Democrats captured in the 2018 midterm elections, despite his collapse elsewhere, which endangers those incumbents.

‘‘For reasons that are beyond my comprehension, he still has some favorability in these districts, and so the question is: In the last election, did people stay home because he wasn’t on the ballot and now turn out because he is on the ballot and they support him?’’ Pelosi said. ‘‘It’s the strangest phenomenon I have ever seen in politics.’’

Pelosi said she has warned fellow Democrats not to let down their guard. ‘‘I say: ‘Own the ground. Don’t give one grain of sand. Get everybody out.’ ” And Pelosi predicted that Trump and his allies would work to suppress access to the polls or create other obstacles for Blacks and other loyal Democratic voters.

Mike Murphy, a longtime GOP strategist involved in the Republican Voters Against Trump super PAC, advised against overconfidence.

‘‘I would say, ‘Caution! Elections are very dynamic,” Murphy said.

Former Republican congressman Carlos Curbelo of Florida, a state Trump carried in 2016, said the current environment there is unambiguously troubling for the president.