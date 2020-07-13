After tight race for Polish president, Andrzej Duda wins second term

While the tight vote underscored the extent to which the deep divisions in Poland have only intensified after five years governed by the Law and Justice party, there was no suggestion the government would now change course.

Duda and the governing party have fought to control the courts and media, while stoking fear of gay people, the European Union, and foreigners. For many in the opposition, the race was not only a contest between competing visions for Poland, but also a last chance to save institutions that form the bedrock of a healthy democracy.

WARSAW — President Andrzej Duda of Poland was narrowly elected to a second term after the votes were counted Monday following the country’s closest presidential election since the end of communist rule in 1989, clearing a potential obstacle for the conservative nationalist government.

Duda’s promise to protect “traditional families” resonated with older voters and churchgoers, especially in the eastern half of the country, helping him fend off a fierce challenge from Rafal Trzaskowski, the liberal mayor of Warsaw.

The opposition was fueled by support from young people around the country, securing a majority of votes from people under 50, and turnout was among the highest since the country turned away from communism.

Poland’s major cities, from Gdansk in the north to Krakow in the south, were bastions of resistance, but the governing party rallied its faithful in rural communities, many left behind in the rapid transition from communism to capitalism.

Trzaskowski conceded defeat Monday afternoon after the country’s electoral commission said that with 99.9 percent of the vote counted, Duda had secured 51.21 percent of the vote. Trzaskowski won 48.79 percent.

Writing on Twitter, Trzaskowski thanked the roughly 10 million people who voted for him, but conceded the contest. It was a bitter defeat for opponents of the government.

With the next parliamentary elections not scheduled until 2023, Duda’s reelection ensured that the governing party, which also controls the parliament, will be able to continue to reshape the nation in ways that critics contend undermine open political debate and the rule of law, and put it at odds with the European Union, which has accused Poland of damaging democratic values and institutions.