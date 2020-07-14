Baby was infected with coronavirus in womb, study reports

De Luca said the virus appeared to have been transmitted through the placenta of the 23-year-old mother.

A baby born in a Paris hospital in March to a mother with COVID-19 tested positive for the virus and developed symptoms of inflammation in his brain, said Dr. Daniele De Luca, who led the research team at Paris-Saclay University Hospitals. The baby, now more than 3 months old, recovered without treatment and is “very much improved, almost clinically normal,” De Luca said, adding that the mother, who needed oxygen during the delivery, is healthy.

Researchers on Tuesday reported strong evidence that the coronavirus can be transmitted from a pregnant woman to a fetus.

Since the pandemic began, there have been isolated cases of newborns who have tested positive for the coronavirus, but there has not been enough evidence to rule out the possibility that the infants became infected by the mother after they were born, specialists said.

A recently published case in Texas, of a newborn who tested positive for COVID-19 and had respiratory symptoms, provided more convincing evidence that transmission of the virus during pregnancy can occur.

In the Paris case, De Luca said, the team was able to test the placenta, amniotic fluid, cord blood, and the mother’s and baby’s blood.

The testing indicated “the virus reaches the placenta and replicates there,” De Luca said. It can then be transmitted to a fetus, which “can get infected and have symptoms similar to adult COVID-19 patients.”

A study of the case was published on Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

New York Times

South Africa surpasses UK in confirmed coronavirus cases

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa on Tuesday surpassed Britain in its number of confirmed coronavirus cases as the country’s president warns of ‘‘the gravest crisis in the history of our democracy.”

South Africa now has the world’s eighth-highest number of cases at 298,292, which represents nearly half of all the confirmed cases on the African continent, according to a Health Ministry statement and data compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers, which showed the UK with 292,931 confirmed cases.

The pandemic is now spreading swiftly in parts of the African continent of 1.3 billion people as the world’s most poorly funded health systems begin to face what specialists have warned all along: They would be rapidly overwhelmed.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa this week said many more virus infections have gone undetected despite the country conducting more than 2.2 million tests, by far the most of any African nation.

Associated Press

Canada, US poised to keep border closed until Aug. 21

TORONTO — The United States and Canada are poised to extend their agreement to keep their shared border closed to nonessential travel for another 30 days, but a final confirmation has not been given, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an announcement this week, and spoke on condition of anonymity. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that a decision on the border would be announced later this week. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and extended in April, May, and June.

Most Canadians fear a reopening, as their country has flattened the epidemic curve.

Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday that an opening between the United States and Mexico “wouldn’t be prudent right now,” given that coronavirus cases in “the states of the southern United States, California, New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas, are on the rise.”

Associated Press

Another spike brings India to more than 900,000 cases

NEW DELHI — India’s coronavirus cases jumped by another 28,000 on Tuesday and are fast approaching 1 million.

The 28,498 cases reported in the past 24 hours took the national total to 906,752. Cases have jumped by 100,000 in four days.

The Health Ministry also reported another 553 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 23,727.

India has largely lifted its nationwide lockdown, and the virus has been spreading at a significant rate, prompting several big cities to reimpose partial lockdowns. India is the third-worst affected country in terms of infections, behind the United States and Brazil.

Associated Press

Thais fix errors that allowed infected foreigners in

Authorities in Thailand are urging nearly 1,900 people to quarantine themselves and get tested after a breakdown in screening allowed two foreigners with COVID-19 to pose a risk to public health.

The agency coordinating Thailand’s coronavirus response also announced it is tightening regulations that had allowed the entry of some foreign visitors.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said a contact tracing app showed that 1,882 people may have crossed paths with an infected member of a visiting Egyptian military team.

The second case involves the infected 9-year-old daughter of a diplomat whose family returned from Sudan and stayed in their home in Bangkok.

Associated Press

Australian state would jail people who break rules

Australia’s Queensland state is toughening the punishment for those who break coronavirus quarantine rules.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the current fines for breaking a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine for some visitors or lying about their whereabouts may not be a sufficient penalty. The maximum penalty will now be a higher fine or up to six months’ imprisonment.

Queensland reopened its borders to all but Victoria state residents two weeks ago.

Victoria is the center of Australia’s recent outbreak, adding 270 new infections overnight to its more than 4,000 cases. The Victorian city of Melbourne is under a six-week lockdown.

Associated Press

Masks will be compulsory for shoppers in England

LONDON — People in England will be required to wear masks inside shops and supermarkets, the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain announced Tuesday, ending months of equivocation over mandating face coverings to stop the spread of the virus.

Many scientists found the dithering over face coverings in England mystifying — and uneasily reminiscent of delays in imposing a lockdown in March. The hesitation cost thousands of lives and has left Britain with one of the highest death rates in the world from the virus.

More than 50,000 people in Britain have died from the virus, and Johnson’s government has faced intense criticism for its sometimes laissez-faire approach to public health measures, an attitude that was evident in its reluctance to make face coverings compulsory.

The reversal is set to take effect a week from Friday. In mandating face masks, England followed the path of other European countries, like Germany and Italy, and of Scotland, which is part of Britain but sets its own health policy.

New York Times