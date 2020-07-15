Myanmar plan to breed protected species in captivity draws criticism

BANGKOK — Myanmar will soon adopt rules that permit captive breeding of about 175 threatened species, including tigers, pangolins, and Irrawaddy dolphins, despite fears that such ventures could encourage poaching of wild animals and spawn new diseases that jump to humans.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation quietly circulated a list of wildlife last month that could be raised commercially for display in zoos, tourist attractions, or hotels, and, in a handful of cases, to produce meat for sale.