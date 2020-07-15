In rare surge of online unity, Iranians call for halt to executions

Iranians from all walks of life — teachers, doctors, designers, cooks, actors, artists, homemakers, bloggers — have taken to social media with a message for the government: Stop the executions.

The online campaign, which took place Tuesday and which analysts said was remarkable for its scope, was in response to the judiciary’s announcement earlier in the day that it had upheld the death sentences of three young men who joined antigovernment protests in November.

Iran put 251 people to death last year, more than any country but China, according to Amnesty International. In recent weeks, many Iranians have been rattled by a series of executions based on murky charges, from drinking alcohol to allegedly spying for the CIA.