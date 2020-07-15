Virus resurgence forces countries to reimpose restrictions

Romania, citing the rising number of infections, announced a 30-day extension for a nationwide state of alert. Measures include mandatory face masks on public transportation and in shops, while restaurants may only serve customers in outdoor locations.

Starting Wednesday, all travelers arriving in Greece from a land border with Bulgaria were required to carry negative coronavirus test results issued in the previous 72 hours. The new rules, which follow an increase in tourism-related COVID-19 cases, triggered an immediate drop in arrivals compared with recent days.

PROMACHONAS, Greece — Countries around the world are reimposing lockdowns and implementing new health checks at their borders in an effort to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus before it spins even further out of control.

Residents of Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, were warned on Wednesday to comply with lockdown regulations or face tougher restrictions. Melbourne’s 5 million people and part of the city’s semirural surroundings are a week into a new, six-week lockdown to contain a new outbreak there.

In Serbia, which has been hit hard by a spike in infections and antigovernment protests, a government crisis team expanded a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people from Belgrade to encompass the entire country. Masks were also made mandatory in many public spaces.

Renewed restrictions also took effect in Hong Kong, with public gatherings limited to four people, restaurants restricted to takeout after 6 p.m., and a one-week closure for gyms, karaoke bars, and selected other businesses. Masks were mandated on public transit for the first time, with the noncompliant being fined.

The developments come with more than 13 million cases of coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide, and with 578,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Lockdowns are back in India as virus cases near 1 million

NEW DELHI — As India’s confirmed coronavirus cases approach 1 million, lockdowns are being reimposed in parts of the country as local governments try to shield the health system from being overwhelmed.

India on Wednesday reported nearly 30,000 new cases and 582 more deaths, raising its totals to more than 936,000 cases and 24,000 fatalities.

A two-week lockdown that starts Thursday has been imposed in Bihar, an eastern state with a population of 128 million and a fragile health system. Since Saturday, Bihar has recorded more than 1,000 cases a day despite limited testing.

Okinawa urges US to do more to stop virus at bases

TOKYO — The governor of the southern Japanese island of Okinawa urged the government on Wednesday to pressure the US military to do more to stop an escalating coronavirus outbreak at American bases there that has infected more than 130 Marines.

Governor Denny Tamaki flew to Tokyo to ask Defense Minister Taro Kono to share the concerns of local communities that host American bases and urge the US military to be more cooperative with them.

Tamaki complained that US military officials have refused to provide details of infections among US service members, citing confidentiality and a risk of terrorist attacks.

He said 36 more cases were reported at Camp Hansen, one of several US bases on Okinawa hit by the outbreak, bringing the total to 136. Most of the cases are at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, which is at the center of a relocation dispute. Others were at Camp Kinser, Camp McTureous, and Kadena Air Base.

Kono on Wednesday said a US military family of three had tested positive after taking a commercial flight to Iwakuni in western Japan after landing in Tokyo.

US service members and their families are not covered by a travel ban on foreigners imposed by Japan.

Amid spike in cases, North Macedonia holds elections

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Wearing obligatory masks amid a resurgence of the coronavirus, North Macedonians voted Wednesday in a national election delayed for months due to the pandemic, with officials saying participation was lower than in previous voting.

Polling stations closed later to encourage turnout, and authorities also organized two days of advance voting to allow people in quarantine or at greater risk from the virus to cast their ballots from home.

North Macedonia, a former Yugoslav republic with a population of around 2 million, reported more than 8,500 confirmed cases, including 393 deaths, as of Wednesday, with 198 new cases and four deaths reported over the previous 24 hours.

Election authorities said turnout had reached 50.8 percent half an hour before polls closed, which is lower than in previous elections.

Mallorca says to wild-wayed tourists: We don’t want you

MADRID — Authorities in Spain’s Balearic Islands ordered the closure Wednesday of bars and nightclubs in beachfront areas popular with young and foreign visitors, pulling the plug on endless drunken nights to the beat of techno music.

Arguing the need to stop the spread of the coronavirus, regional authorities issued the order for all establishments along Mallorca’s “Beer St.” and “Ham St.,” as the popular party areas near the beach of Palma de Mallorca are known, and another boulevard in nearby Magaluf.

The region’s tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, said the Mediterranean archipelago also wants to shake off its reputation as a wild party destination.

“We don’t want uncivil tourists in our islands, we don’t want them to come,” Negueruela said at a press conference, announcing that the establishments should close as of Thursday until further notice.

Scenes of boozy Mallorca visitors ignoring social-distancing rules and going without face masks went viral on social media in recent weeks and made headlines in Germany and Britain, home to many of the tourists that Mediterranean islands typically court.

COVID-19 has killed over 200 workers in Mexican oil firm

Of all the companies around the world affected by COVID-19, none has disclosed a worse death toll than Pemex, Mexico’s state-owned oil producer.

Petroleos Mexicanos, as it’s also known, said late Tuesday that 202 employees and five contractors have died of the disease so far.

No other company has reported fatalities that come anywhere near that number, according to data reviewed by Bloomberg.

The closest comparison may be New York’s Metropolitan Transport Authority, which has lost at least 131 workers. Pemex’s toll also exceeds the 132 recorded by the entire US meat and poultry industry as of July 14, which has four times the workforce and has suffered deadly outbreaks at processing plants.

It’s not clear why Pemex’s tally is so high, but social distancing is difficult on offshore oil platforms, and the company may initially have been slow to enact protective measures such as sending workers home, according to Silvia Ramos Luna, the general secretary of the National Union of Petroleum Technicians and Professionals.

