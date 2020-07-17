China says it’s not trying to replace US, won’t be bullied

BEIJING — China isn’t seeking to confront or replace the United States as the world’s top technological power, but will fight back against “malicious slander’’ and attacks from Washington, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday, responding to recent accusations from the Trump administration.

Hua Chunying said China’s chief concern is improving the livelihoods of its citizens and maintaining global peace and stability, despite what critics say is an increasingly aggressive foreign policy that looks to expand Chinese influence in the military, technology, economic, and other spheres.

“As an independent sovereign state, China has the right to safeguard its own sovereignty, security, and development interests, to defend the achievements made by the Chinese people with hard work, to refuse any bullying and injustice against China, and to fight back against malicious slander and attacks by the US against China,’’ Hua said at a briefing.