India offers safety to Afghan Hindu and Sikh minorities facing attacks

An Indian official in Kabul said the decision meant that any of the roughly 600 Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan would be given priority visas and the opportunity to apply for long-term residency once they arrived in India.

In a brief statement Saturday on the rescue of an Afghan Sikh leader who was abducted in eastern Afghanistan last month, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said, “India has decided to facilitate the return of Afghan Hindu and Sikh community members facing security threats in Afghanistan to India.” It did not provide further details.

KABUL — The Indian government has said that it will expedite visas and the possibility of long-term residency for Hindus and Sikhs who have been the target of bloody attacks in recent years amid Afghanistan’s raging war.

In interviews, many welcomed the emergency option but said that they found themselves between a rock and a hard place. In Afghanistan, they have livelihoods — shops and businesses passed down through generations — but spend their days dreading the next attack. Making a new start in India would probably mean living in poverty, they said, particularly during an economic slump that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lala Sher Singh, a 63-year-old amulet writer near a Kabul temple that was attacked in March, said the community had shrunk so much that one of the concerns that occupied his thoughts was that the next assault might not leave enough people who can perform the final rituals for the dead.

“I may get killed here because of these threats to Hindus and Sikhs, but in India I will die from poverty,” Singh said. “I have spent my whole life in Afghanistan. In this neighborhood close to the temple, if I run out of money and stand in front of a shop and ask for two eggs and some bread, they will give it to me for free. But who will help me in India?”

There was no official reaction from the Afghan government.

