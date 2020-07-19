London police urged to apologize after officer knelt on man’s neck

LONDON — The lawyer for a Black man who repeatedly asked a white officer to “get off my neck” as he was pinned to the sidewalk during an arrest in London told a court Saturday that the encounter echoed the treatment of George Floyd in the United States and called for a police apology.

The Metropolitan Police have suspended the arresting officer, who knelt on the neck of the detainee while he was handcuffed and lying on the ground.

A second officer, who assisted in the arrest Thursday, was removed from operational duty pending an investigation into what the force’s deputy commissioner, Steve House, called an “extremely disturbing” episode.