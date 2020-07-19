Partyers target German police amid tensions over racial profiling

“The mood turned against us,” said Frankfurt’s police chief, Gerhard Bereswill, at a news conference on Sunday. “Certain groups feel encouraged — above all when they have been drinking — to attack police.”

It was the latest outbreak of violence targeting the German police amid tensions over a national debate on racial profiling in police ranks.

BERLIN — Violence erupted overnight in Frankfurt between police officers and youths who have been partying in a central city square on weekends, with bars and clubs shuttered to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The violence in Frankfurt comes weeks after hundreds of young men attacked police and vandalized dozens of stores in Stuttgart, amid nationwide tensions over calls for German security officials to examine biases and racial profiling.

Coverage of US protests against police brutality and systemic racism has received widespread attention across Germany, encouraging immigrant groups to speak up against what they say are years of being stopped by officers at random, based solely on their appearance or skin color.

Last week, Horst Seehofer, Germany’s top security official, rejected calls for his ministry to conduct a study into structural racism among the country’s police officers, insisting that he saw no indications among the federal force that racial profiling was a problem. Instead, he said his ministry would follow through on an investigation of extremism and racism in the public sector that had already been commissioned.

Opernplatz, the square outside Frankfurt’s opera house where violence broke out overnight, has become the scene of weekend parties all summer, with thousands of people gathering around a fountain to socialize, drink, and dance.

New York Times