Syrians vote for new parliament amid measures against virus

DAMASCUS, Syria — Syrians headed to polling stations in government-held parts of the war-torn country on Sunday, to elect a new parliament amid strict health measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The vote is the third to take place in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011. It has killed more than 400,000 people, displaced half the country’s population, and caused more than five million to become refugees, mostly in neighboring countries.

This year’s vote follows a new wave of US sanctions that came into effect last month and a campaign to fight corruption that saw a wealthy cousin of President Bashar Assad come under pressure to pay back tens of millions of dollars to the state.