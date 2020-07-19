Virus deaths top 600,000 as pandemic finds fresh legs

While the United States leads global infections, South Africa now ranks as the fifth worst-hit country in the pandemic with more than 350,000 cases, or around half of all those confirmed on the continent. Its struggles are a sign of potential trouble to come for nations with even fewer health care resources.

Concerns are rising that the pandemic has found fresh legs over the past few weeks, with Johns Hopkins University and the World Health Organization both recording daily highs in newly reported infections.

JOHANNESBURG — The number of people around the world who have died as a result of the coronavirus has passed the 600,000 mark as countries from the United States to South Africa to India struggle to contain infections.

Advertisement

India, which has now confirmed more than a million infections, on Sunday reported a 24-hour record surge of 38,902 new cases.

Confirmed global deaths from or with COVID-19 rose to more than 602,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins. The United States tops the list with over 140,000, followed by more than 78,000 in Brazil, 45,000 in the United Kingdom, and 38,000 in Mexico.

The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, with 3.7 million accounted for by the United States alone.

Brazil has witnessed more than 2 million while India has recorded more than 1 million.

Associated Press

EU summit leader appeals for unity on virus fund

BRUSSELS — Seeking to tug at the hearts of all European Union leaders, EU Council president Charles Michel implored them late Sunday to overcome their fundamental divisions and agree on an unprecedented 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.1 trillion) EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund to tackle the crisis.

After three days of fruitless talks, Michel conjured up during an official dinner the vision of the 600,000 dead that COVID-19 has claimed around the world and the unprecedented recession it has wrought on the bloc.

Advertisement

“Are the 27 EU leaders capable of building European unity and trust or, because of a deep rift, will we present ourselves as a weak Europe, undermined by distrust?’’ he asked the leaders at the end of another day of divisive negotiations. The text of the behind-closed-doors speech was obtained by the Associated Press.

Heading into a fourth day of talks when the summit was meant to last only two, any compromise was still out of reach. An official close to Michel, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private talks, said leaders would work deep into the night if necessary.

Even with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron negotiating as the closest of partners, the traditionally powerful Franco-German alliance could not get the bloc’s 27 quarreling nations in line.

Associated Press

Nicaragua’s Sandinistas are devastated by COVID-19

A string of recent deaths across Nicaragua — including mayors, judges, police officials, sports figures, university rectors, and government bureaucrats — is pointing to the chilling reality that the coronavirus is devastating the Central American country, although the government is not publicly acknowledging it.

To critics of the government, the deaths are a result of President Daniel Ortega’s haphazard and politicized response to the pandemic — with no encouragement of wearing masks or social distancing measures, and little testing and no stay-at-home orders or shutdowns. Instead, the government has encouraged large gatherings.

That response seems to have hit members of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front party the hardest.

Advertisement

Several young epidemiologists, virologists, and related specialists said in the medical journal Lancet that Nicaragua’s handling of the coronavirus “has been perhaps the most erratic of any country in the world to date.”

Francisco Aguirre Sacasa, a former Nicaraguan ambassador to Washington, said the deaths of the public officials were strikingly obvious looking at the National Assembly and seeing a lot of empty chairs in the Sandinista side.

Officially, the government reports that just 99 people have died from the virus, although the Citizens COVID-19 Observatory, an anonymous group of doctors and activists in Nicaragua, has registered 2,397 probable deaths.

New York Times

Hong Kong tightens anticoronavirus measures

HONG KONG — Hong Kong is tightening anticoronavirus measures following a recent surge in cases. The wearing of masks will be mandatory in all public places, and nonessential civil servants will again work from home.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam introduced the measures on Sunday, saying that the situation in the Asian financial hub is “really critical” and that she sees “no sign” it’s under control.

Travelers flying to Hong Kong from areas where the risk of infection is considered particularly severe will have to show a negative coronavirus test before boarding their flight, undergo another test upon arrival, and undergo a 14-day quarantine in a hotel. Previously, those arriving could quarantine themselves at home.

The nations included in the new regulation were given as Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, and South Africa.

Hong Kong had appeared to have largely contained the coronavirus, but new cases reported last week have brought the city’s total to 1,777, including 12 deaths.

Advertisement

Associated Press

Masks mandatory as cases rise in Australian state

MELBOURNE — After a one-day respite, coronavirus cases in the Australian state of Victoria have risen again, prompting a move to make masks mandatory in metropolitan Melbourne and the nearby shire of Mitchell.

Health officials on Sunday recorded 363 new cases in the past 24 hours. Two men and a woman in their 90s died, taking the national death toll from COVID-19 to 122.

On Saturday, Victoria’s new cases fell to 217 from a record high of 428 the previous day.

By Wednesday, masks or face coverings will be mandatory for people who leave their homes to exercise or to purchase essential goods.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said up to 3 million face masks are on order by the state government and the first batch of 300,000 is due to arrive this week.

Associated Press

Cyprus: Infected migrants may be crossing into south

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Asylum-seekers infected with coronavirus could be seeping through the porous cease-fire line in the ethnically divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus, the country’s health minister warned Sunday.

Minister Constantinos Ioannou pointed to “a problem” after a number of migrants who recently crossed from the breakaway north to seek asylum in the internationally recognized south have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ioannou said the government had ordered two months ago that all migrants undergo testing for COVID-19 before they enter reception centers. At least eight Syrian migrants who crossed southward in the last week have reportedly tested positive.

Advertisement

Ioannou said coronavirus checks are being conducted at several crossing points that dot the 120-mile, United Nations-controlled buffer zone. But migrants seek other, more remote routes to cross into the south, which is part of the European Union.

The crossing points opened late last month after being shut down for three months due to coronavirus restrictions.

However, the Cypriot government still bans crossings of foreigners because of uncertainty over the virus infection rate in the north. In the south, Cyprus has seen more than 1,000 infections and 19 confirmed virus deaths.

Associated Press