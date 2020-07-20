Once a model city, Hong Kong grapples with a new coronavirus wave

The government reported 73 cases Monday, one of the highest totals for a single day. In short order, the virus has spread across the city, infecting clerical staff at a government-run eye clinic, residents at a senior center, and cleaning workers at the airport.

But a new wave of infections in recent days has put the city on edge. Hospitals are now seeing more cases a day than they ever have during the pandemic. More important, health officials are unable to determine the origin of many of these cases, despite having a robust contact tracing system in place.

Hong Kong once seemed like a model for how to control the coronavirus. Schools were open. Restaurants and malls buzzed with crowds. Buses and trains operated as usual, with residents dutifully wearing face masks on board.

The city had been widely praised by international specialists for its response to the pandemic. It moved quickly to tighten its borders and impose quarantine rules, containing outbreaks traced first to travelers from mainland China and then to Hong Kong residents returning from Europe and the United States.

But the latest outbreak has puzzled top health specialists.

Officials have so far been unable to trace how a significant number of people caught the virus, a worrisome sign, epidemiologists say, that makes it more difficult to break the chain of transmission. Most people who tested positive for the virus have not traveled and have not been linked to known clusters.

After easing restrictions on daily life in recent weeks, Hong Kong officials are once again imposing tough measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

New York Times

Nordic study suggests open schools did not affect spread

Scientists in a Nordic study have found that keeping primary schools open during the pandemic may not have had much bearing on contagion rates.

There was no measurable difference in the number of coronavirus cases among children in Sweden, where schools were left open, compared with neighboring Finland, where schools were shut, according to the findings.

The study compares two countries that share similar societal models, including access to universal health care, but that adopted very different strategies to tackle COVID-19. Sweden avoided a proper lockdown, while Finland imposed tougher social distancing.

Indicative data show there is no difference in the overall incidence of the laboratory-confirmed cases in children aged 1 to 19 years in the two countries; contact tracings in primary schools in Finland found hardly any evidence of children infecting others, according to the working paper by the Public Health Agency of Sweden and the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare. What’s more, there’s no increased risk for teachers, according to a Swedish comparison of cases among day care and primary school staff, compared with risk levels in other professions.

It’s not the first time researchers have raised questions about the merits of shutting schools during the pandemic. A French study last month found that schoolchildren don’t appear to transmit COVID-19 to peers or teachers. That investigation established that children seemed to show fewer symptoms than adults, and to be less contagious. But the authors also said more research was needed.

Bloomberg News

India has surge of more than 40,000 cases, 681 deaths

A record surge of 40,425 reported cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours took India’s total to 1,118,043. The Health Ministry on Monday also reported another 681 deaths, taking total fatalities to 27,497.

India has the third-most cases and eighth-most deaths in the world. A country of 1.4 billion people, India has been conducting nearly 10,000 tests per million population. More than 300,000 samples are being tested daily, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, India’s top medical research body.

With India’s national lockdown largely lifted, local governments have been ordering focused lockdowns on high-risk areas where new outbreaks are surging.

Associated Press

China says it has arrested 5,370 for virus-related crime

BEIJING — China says it arrested 5,370 people for various forms of illegal activity related to the pandemic between January and June.

More than 40 percent were charged with fraud, the state prosecutor’s office announced Monday. Another 15 percent were charged with obstruction of law enforcement, with others accused of producing and selling fake and shoddy goods, creating public disturbances, and transporting and selling endangered species.

China has strengthened protection for wild animals following the emergence of the virus, which has been linked to a wet market in Wuhan and is believed to have possibly originated among bats before jumping to humans via an intermediary species such as the pangolin.

Associated Press

Families step in at Kabul ward to care for patients

KABUL — The intensive care unit at the Afghan capital’s premier hospital for COVID-19 patients is a medical nightmare — and a stark warning how the country’s war-ravaged health care system risks collapsing.

Family members, without protective equipment and only a few wearing face masks, help care for the patients lying in hospital beds. They say they have no choice because there are not enough nurses and other medical staff.

The next-of-kin often guard their loved one’s oxygen tank, fearing it could be stolen because there is a shortage of just about everything, including oxygen cylinders.

The 100-bed Afghan-Japan Communicable Disease Hospital in western Kabul is one of only two facilities for coronavirus testing and treatment in the Afghan capital. Newly graduated Afghan doctors have joined the 370-member staff after many of the hospital’s experienced physicians walked out a few months ago, fearing the virus.

The 1,000-square-foot ICU ward has only 13 beds, and COVID-19 patients admitted here are in critical condition; few are hooked up to ventilators, some of the others rely on oxygen tanks.

According to the Health Ministry, more than 1,700 medical workers — including 40 at the Afghan-Japan hospital — were infected while providing care; 26 have died.

Afghanistan has so far recorded almost 35,000 cases of the virus, including 1,094 deaths.

Associated Press

Some Beefeaters may face the ax as job cuts loom

LONDON — Some of the Tower of London’s iconic Beefeaters may soon be facing layoffs amid falling tourist numbers because of the pandemic.

Britain’s Historic Royal Palaces confirmed that a voluntary redundancy plan had been introduced. It said staff had been told that cuts were likely among the 37 members of the body formally named the Yeoman Warders, who are known for their distinctive red and black regalia.

It is the first time the Beefeaters have faced cuts in a history that dates back to 1485 when Henry VII became the first Tudor king, the charity said.

The Tower’s Beefeaters offer tours and regale visitors with tales of intrigue and royal machinations from the history of the building that started off as a fortress in the 11th century and served through most of its history as a prison.

The monument, where the Crown Jewels are kept, reopened July 10.

Associated Press