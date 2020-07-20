UK suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong over security law

LONDON — In an escalation of tensions with China, Britain on Monday suspended an extradition treaty with Hong Kong in protest of a new security law that gives China sweeping powers and is seen by critics as a significant threat to basic freedoms in the British former colony.
The decision, announced in Parliament by Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, was prompted by fears that anyone extradited to Hong Kong from Britain could be sent on to mainland China with ease.
But the measure also underscored British politicians’ hardening stance over China’s treatment of Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese control in 1997, and the growing worries about more assertive behavior by Beijing on the world stage.
The announcement came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain prepared to welcome Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to London for a two-day visit during which China is expected to be high on the agenda.NEW YORK TIMES
Even before Britain announced the decision Monday afternoon, the measure was met with condemnation in China. Asked about the issue, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, urged Britain to “stop going further down the wrong path.”
Britain is one of a growing number of countries to have denounced the security law in Hong Kong, which was brought forward after months of prodemocracy demonstrations and suddenly transformed the city by criminalizing secession, subversion, and collusion with foreign forces. In response, Britain has also offered a pathway to citizenship for many Hong Kong residents should they feel pressured to leave the city.
Under that plan, 350,000 people who hold British National (Overseas) passports — and a further 2.5 million who are eligible for them — would be granted 12-month renewable visas that would allow them to work in Britain with the possibility of eventual citizenship.
