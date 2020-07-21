US accuses hackers of trying to steal virus vaccine data for China

Justice Department officials labeled the suspects, Li Xiaoyu and Dong Jiazhi, as a blended threat who sometimes worked on behalf of China’s spy services and sometimes worked to enrich themselves. The officials said that an indictment secured against them earlier this month and unsealed on Tuesday was the first to target such a threat.

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department accused a pair of Chinese hackers on Tuesday of targeting vaccine development on behalf of the country’s intelligence service as part of a broader yearslong campaign of cybertheft aimed at an array of industries around the world including defense contractors, high-end manufacturing, and solar energy companies.

American government officials said that the suspects had previously stolen information about other Chinese intelligence targets like human rights activists and, at the behest of China’s spy service, shifted focus this year to trying to acquire COVID-19 vaccine research.

The indictment came as the Trump administration has stepped up its criticism of Beijing, both for its theft of secrets and its failure to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, and is a significant escalation of that campaign to denounce Beijing. The Justice Department said that China’s covert activity could potentially set back research efforts.

The accusations also came days after the United States and allied countries accused Russia of trying to steal information on vaccine development.

The Chinese embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The suspects are unlikely to be brought to trial because China does not have an extradition treaty with the United States. The charges were the latest in a continuing campaign by the Justice Department to secure indictments against private groups and intelligence officials involved in hacking campaigns as a deterrent and to raise awareness of the threat that such groups pose.

The suspects targeted hundreds of computer networks around the world and caused unnamed companies to lose hundreds of millions of dollars of intellectual property, according to the indictment. For example, the hackers stole research on radio and laser technology from a California defense firm and engineering drawings for a gas turbine from a company working in the United States and Japan, court papers showed.

Justice Department and FBI officials said the hackers were pursuing information and research about the coronavirus vaccine from American biotech firms but described it as an attempt; the indictment did not say they successfully stole information or research on the coronavirus vaccine.

The pair did attempt to hack a Massachusetts biotech firm researching a COVID-19 vaccine as early as Jan. 27, according to the indictment. A few days later on Feb. 1, the pair tried to find vulnerabilities on the networks of a California biotech firm that had announced it was researching COVID-19 antiviral drugs.

The suspects also attempted to steal other information on Chinese activists for the Ministry of State Security, Beijing’s civilian spy agency, said John Demers, the assistant attorney general for national security. The suspects handed over account information and passwords belonging to a Hong Kong community organizer, a former Tiananmen Square protester, and a pastor of a Christian church in China.

“Extorting someone for cryptocurrency is not something that the government is usually interested in, nor are criminal hackers are not usually interested in human rights activists and clergymen,” said Demers at a news conference in Washington.

Demers said an attempted breach can slow down research because it must be secured, but researchers also must make sure their data has not been corrupted or altered by the intruders. The government officials did not say they had evidence that such manipulation had occurred, however.