China uses WHO inquiry to tout coronavirus response

The WHO’s investigation comes as China faces intense global backlash, including from the United States, for initially downplaying and failing to contain the virus, which emerged in December in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

For starters, there are logistical headaches. China has placed the advance team of specialists who are laying the groundwork for a broader investigation under a standard 14-day quarantine, forcing it to do some of its detective work from a distance.

Chinese officials are hailing a visit by a team of specialists sent to Beijing by the World Health Organization to investigate the source of the coronavirus as evidence that the country is a responsible and transparent global power. But the investigation by the WHO is likely to take many months and could face delays.

Advertisement

For weeks, China had resisted demands from other nations that it allow independent investigators onto its soil to study the origin of the pathogen. Beijing has also tried to deflect blame by suggesting, without evidence, that the virus could have originated elsewhere.

Now, officials are trumpeting Beijing’s response to the outbreak as a model for the world and attacking the United States for “shirking its responsibilities” in the global fight against COVID-19.

The Trump administration, which has repeatedly attempted to distract from its ineffective response to the pandemic, has criticized the WHO’s inquiry. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently said that he expected it to be a “completely whitewashed investigation.”

With relations between China and Western countries deteriorating over military, technology, trade, and human rights concerns, specialists worry Beijing will seek to limit the scope of the research so that it does not embarrass the government.

The WHO’s inquiry is focused on the question of how the disease jumped to humans from animals. The advance team is made up of a specialist in animal health, as well as an epidemiologist. The team members, who arrived in mid-July, have not yet been identified and have not spoken publicly.

Advertisement

New York Times

South Africa sees rise in cases, worry over hospitals

JOHANNESBURG — There is growing concern that South Africa’s hospitals may not be able to cope with the numbers of COVID-19 patients expected in the next two months.

The number of confirmed cases continues to climb in South Africa, which accounts for more than 50 percent of cases in Africa and now has the fifth-highest number of infections in the world.

South Africa has 373,628 confirmed cases, including 5,173 deaths, according to figures released by the health minister. The rapid rise in the rate of infections has raised concerns about whether the country’s hospitals will be able to cope with the influx of patients when the peak of cases is expected between August and September.

Many hospitals in the Gauteng province, the country’s virus epicenter that includes the largest city of Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria, are already feeling the pressure.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize warned earlier this month that there would not be enough hospital beds throughout the country.

Associated Press

1 in 5 people in Indian state have had virus, study says

NEW DELHI — More than one in five people in Delhi state have been infected with the coronavirus, according to a study released Tuesday, indicating that most cases in the Indian capital region have gone undetected.

The National Center for Disease Control tested 21,387 people selected randomly across Delhi, the state that includes New Delhi, and found that 23.48 percent had antibodies to the virus. Adjusting for false positives and negatives, it estimated that 22.86 percent of the population had been infected by the virus, Dr. Sujeet Kumar Singh, who heads the institute, said Tuesday.

Advertisement

Delhi, with a population of 29 million, has officially reported 123,747 cases and 3,663 deaths. The study, however, indicates more than 6.6 million likely cases, with most not identified or tested.

The study was conducted between June 27 and July 10.

With more than 1.1 million reported cases, India has the third-highest confirmed caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil. The death toll rose to 28,084 on Tuesday and recoveries, to 724,577.

Associated Press

1st vaccine may be approved in 2020, EU regulator says

European regulators could approve the first vaccine against COVID-19 this year, after a flurry of trials by drugmakers leading the race showed promising results.

‘‘We are preparing ourselves for that possibility so that we as regulators will be ready,’’ Marco Cavaleri, head of antiinfectives and vaccines at the European Medicines Agency, said Tuesday. ‘‘It will be a matter of seeing whether this data could be sufficient for allowing any kind of approval by the end of 2020.’’

The agency will start working with drugmakers on a rolling review after the summer, Cavaleri said. Trial data, manufacturing, and clinical decisions will be assessed by the regulator in real time. The approach should allow any successful vaccine to be approved within days once submitted, Cavaleri said.

Optimism over prospects for COVID-19 jabs is growing after the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca published promising results from early human tests of a shot on Monday. Vaccine partners Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, as well as China-based CanSino Biologics Inc., also announced early positive data from their vaccine trials.

Advertisement

Bloomberg News