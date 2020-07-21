Ethiopia, Egypt reach ‘major common understanding’ on dam

JOHANNESBURG — Ethiopia’s prime minister said Tuesday his country, Egypt, and Sudan have reached a “major common understanding, which paves the way for a breakthrough agreement” on a massive dam project that has led to sharp regional tensions and led some to fear military conflict.
The statement by Abiy Ahmed’s office came as new satellite images show the water level in the reservoir behind the nearly completed $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is at its highest in at least four years.
Ethiopia has said the rising water is from heavy rains.
Ethiopia has said it would begin filling the reservoir of the dam, Africa’s largest, this month even without a deal as the rainy season floods the Blue Nile. But the new statement says the three countries’ have agreed to pursue “further technical discussions on the filling . . . and proceed to a comprehensive agreement.”
The statement did not give details on Tuesday’s discussions. But the talks showed the critical importance placed on finding a way to resolve tensions over the storied Nile River, a lifeline for all involved.
Associated Press