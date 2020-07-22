Aid from top donors drops even as need soars

At a time when billions of people are struggling with the pandemic and economic collapse — on top of long-running disasters like famine, drought, or unrest — more, not less, money is urgently needed.

The analysis by the UK-based Development Initiatives, obtained in advance by the Associated Press, offers a rare real-time look at the notoriously difficult-to-track world of aid.

JOHANNESBURG — A new snapshot of the frantic global response to the coronavirus pandemic shows some of the world’s largest government donors of humanitarian aid are buckling under the strain: Funding commitments, for the virus and otherwise, have dropped by a third from the same period last year.

During the first five months of this year, overall aid commitments from the largest government donors were $16.9 billion, down from $23.9 billion in the same period last year, according to the new analysis, which drew on data from the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union institutions, Germany, France, Canada, and others.

Many of the donors — notably the UK, whose aid commitments have dropped by nearly 50 percent from last year, according to the analysis — are struggling as their economies contract.The UK on Wednesday signaled more trouble, announcing it had identified $3.6 billion in cuts to planned overseas aid spending “so that we can react to the potential shrinkage in our economy.”

The reality on the ground could be even worse than the analysis indicates: Crucially, it only shows promises of aid. Just how much of the billions of dollars pledged have reached those in need is not yet clear.

Associated Press

Virus slams Bolivia as its hospitals say they’re full

LA PAZ — Police in Bolivia’s major cities have recovered the bodies of hundreds of suspected victims of the coronavirus from homes, vehicles, and, in some instances, the streets. Hospitals are full of COVID-19 patients and short of staff, keeping their gates closed and hanging out signs that say: “There is no space.’’

And the government says the peak of the outbreak is not expected until August.

Desperation is growing in one of Latin America’s poorest countries, which seems overwhelmed by the virus even as it endures political turmoil stemming from a flawed election and the ouster of president Evo Morales last year. A plan to hold elections in September, seen as a key to stabilizing its democracy, is increasingly in doubt.

Bolivia has reported nearly 2,300 confirmed deaths from COVID-19. César Salinas, the president of the Bolivian soccer federation, was among the dead. Interim president Jeanine Áñez tested positive and says she is recuperating.

Associated Press

Australian state hits record; leader says sick not isolating

MELBOURNE — Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state reported a record 484 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as health authorities warned that numbers could continue to rise.

With Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, now in lockdown, authorities had hoped the infection rate would begin to plateau. “Certainly we’re at a really, really challenging phase of this pandemic,” chief health officer Brett Sutton said.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said people had to self-isolate when they became sick.

He said nine out of 10 people did not self-isolate between having symptoms and being tested. More than half did not self-isolate between when they were tested and when they got the results.

Andrews also announced two more deaths, bringing the national death toll to 128. Wednesday’s new cases surpassed a previous record of 428 set on Friday.

Face masks will become compulsory from Thursday for residents in lockdown regions when they leave their homes.

Six prisons in Victoria were placed into total lockdown on Tuesday after a staff member tested positive at one of the crowded facilities. Neighoring New South Wales state reported 16 new cases on Wednesday.

Associated Press

Mexico president dismissive of need to wear face mask

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Wednesday downplayed the importance of wearing face masks during the pandemic, calling his treasury secretary’s assertion that using them would be a factor in reactivating the economy ‘‘disproportionate.”

López Obrador had never been seen publicly wearing a mask until he flew to Washington earlier this month to meet with President Trump.

The World Health Organization recommends the wearing of masks among other measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Mexico reported Tuesday more than 350,000 confirmed infections, and deaths surpassed 40,000, the fourth-highest total behind the United Kingdom at 45,507.

Associated Press

Pompeo, sans mask, was offered elbow bump instead

During a trip Wednesday to Copenhagen for meetings with the foreign ministers of Denmark, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not wear a face mask.

That led to an awkward diplomatic dance. When he extended a hand in greeting, Jeppe Kofod, Denmark’s foreign affairs minister, kept to social distancing guidelines and refused to shake back.

Undeterred, Pompeo tried again with the foreign minister of the Faroe Islands, who also declined.

The third time was not quite the charm: Pompeo and the foreign minister of Greenland successfully navigated an elbow bump.

The diplomats in question were all in proximity to one another and did exchange some shoulder pats.

Denmark does not have a major coronavirus outbreak, while the United States has far and away the most confirmed cases in the world.

Washington Post