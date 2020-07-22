Canadian court says border agreement with US violates asylum seekers’ rights

TORONTO — A Canadian court on Wednesday threw out a longstanding deal that has allowed the country to send asylum seekers back to the United States, saying it violates their rights by exposing them to likely detention on the US side.

Under the Safe Third Country Agreement, which went into effect in 2004, Canada may turn back asylum seekers attempting to enter from the United States at official border crossings — and vice versa — because both countries recognize each other as safe places.

Justice Ann Marie McDonald wrote in her decision that ‘‘it is not the role of the Court to pass judgment on the U.S. asylum system.’’ But she said the applicants had provided ‘‘significant evidence of the risks and challenges’’ faced by asylum seekers who are returned to the United States.