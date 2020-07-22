US orders China to close Houston consulate, citing efforts to steal trade secrets

President Trump’s campaign strategists, anxious about his failures on the coronavirus pandemic, have been rolling out a blanket anti-China message to appeal to his supporters.

China vowed to retaliate, calling the move illegal. Hours after the administration issued its order to the ambassador on Tuesday, consulate employees burned papers in open metal barrels in a courtyard of the Houston building, prompting police officers and firefighters to rush to the area.

WASHINGTON — The United States has abruptly ordered China to close its diplomatic consulate in Houston by Friday, accusing diplomats of aiding a nationwide pattern of economic espionage and attempted theft of scientific research, as part of a sharp escalation in the Trump administration’s moves against China.

Advertisement

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has been aggressively pushing that message, said on Wednesday in Copenhagen that the Trump administration is “setting out clear expectations as to how the Chinese Communist Party is going to behave.” He warned that when they didn’t, the United States would “take actions” to protect its interests.

The State Department described the Chinese actions as “massive illegal spying and influence operations,” but provided limited details.

David R. Stilwell, who oversees policy for East Asia and the Pacific at the State Department, said some of China’s attempted scientific thefts in the United States had accelerated over the last six months, and could be related to efforts to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, although he did not present evidence of that.

He said the Houston consul general, the top Chinese official there, and two other diplomats were recently caught having used false identification to escort Chinese travelers to the gate area of a charter flight in George Bush Intercontinental Airport. He described the consulate, which he said “has a history of engaging in subversive behavior,” as the “epicenter” of research theft by the Chinese military in the United States, without giving details to support that assertion.

Advertisement

In Beijing, a spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Washington to reverse the decision immediately.

“Otherwise China will certainly make legitimate and necessary reactions,” said the spokesman, Wang Wenbin. His remarks suggested that China would, at a minimum, close a US consulate in China.

The consulate in Houston has about 60 employees. There are six other Chinese diplomatic missions in the United States: the embassy in Washington, an office at the United Nations, and consulates in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago.

The closure of the consulate in Houston may be less detrimental to US relations with Beijing than shutting down a different one would be. It is the “sister” diplomatic mission to the US consulate in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak first emerged. The State Department evacuated its consulate in Wuhan after the initial outbreak; it is not clear when it might fully reopen.

Wang called the move illegal under international law, and he described it as the latest in a series of aggressions.

“For some time, the United States government has been shifting the blame to China with stigmatization and unwarranted attacks against China’s social system, harassing Chinese diplomatic and consular staff in America, intimidating and interrogating Chinese students and confiscating their personal electrical devices, even detaining them without cause,” he said.

Cheng Xiaohe, an associate professor at the School of International Studies at Renmin University in Beijing, said the United States had never taken such a step against China since the two countries established diplomatic relations on Jan. 1, 1979.

Advertisement

The Trump administration’s decision was a significant escalation of its effort to tighten the reins on Chinese diplomats, researchers, scholars, journalists, and others in the United States.

It comes during rising tensions that have been inflamed by the pandemic and Beijing’s repressive moves in Hong Kong, and that now touch on virtually all aspects of the relationship, even though Trump himself has vacillated wildly on China. He has regularly praised Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, and pleaded with Xi for help with reelection, while failing to denounce, and at some points explicitly endorsing, China’s repression in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang region.