Pompeo says US to expand Arctic role to deter Russia, China

COPENHAGEN — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that the United States will become more active in the Arctic to counter growing Russian influence and thwart attempts by China to insert itself into the region.
Pompeo hailed the reopening of the US Consulate in the semiautonomous Danish territory of Greenland and announced a new sustainable fisheries and commercial engagement agreement with the Faroe Islands, another Danish territory in the North Atlantic.
The US Consulate in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, reopened in June after a decades-long hiatus. The move attracted attention because of President Trump’s stated interest last year in purchasing Greenland from Denmark. The Danish foreign minister said the idea of the United States buying Greenland was not raised during his talks with Pompeo.
associated press