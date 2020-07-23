WHO chief upbraids Pompeo over ‘unacceptable’ allegations

“The comments were done, I think on Tuesday — last Tuesday. And the comments are untrue and unacceptable, and without any foundation for that matter,” Tedros told reporters. “If there is one thing that really matters to us and which should matter to the entire international community, it’s saving lives. And WHO will not be distracted by these comments.”

In one of his most defensive and full-throated replies yet to months of criticism from Washington, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said WHO was focused on “saving lives” as he condemned the reported comments by Pompeo at a closed-door event in London.

GENEVA — The director general of the World Health Organization upbraided Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday for “untrue and unacceptable” allegations during the coronavirus pandemic after British media reported that Pompeo made a comment about the health agency chief having been “bought” by China.

British newspapers reported Wednesday that Pompeo claimed Tedros had been “bought” by the Chinese government, an unusually personal accusation following the many broadsides the Trump administration has directed at WHO in recent months over its response to the emergence of the coronavirus in China.

Critics say the Trump administration has been trying to distract attention from its own failings in managing the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, which has the most confirmed cases and virus-related deaths in the world.

The State Department did not immediately respond to queries from the Associated Press about the British reports and Tedros’s remarks, which included blaming partisan politics for worsening the pandemic.

Associated Press

South Africa’s excess deaths surge as virus like ‘wildfire’

JOHANNESBURG — Global hot spot South Africa is seeing a “huge discrepancy” between confirmed COVID-19 deaths and much higher excess deaths from natural causes, while Africa’s top health official says the coronavirus is spreading there “like wildfire.”

A new report by the South African Medical Research Council, released late Wednesday, shows more than 17,000 excess deaths in South Africa from May 6 to July 14 as compared with data from the past two years, while confirmed COVID-19 deaths are 5,940.

The council’s president, Glenda Gray, said in a statement the excess deaths could be attributed to COVID-19 as well as to other widespread diseases such as HIV and tuberculosis while many health resources are redirected toward the pandemic.

South Africa now has the world’s fifth-largest caseload. It makes up more than half the confirmed cases in Africa with 394,948, and the toll was expected to surpass 400,000 by the end of Thursday.

Africa’s 54 countries now have more than 750,000 cases.

Associated Press

2 Mideast countries have highest rates of infections

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The small, neighboring sheikhdoms of Bahrain and Qatar appear to have among the world’s highest per capita rates of confirmed coronavirus infections, a result of extensive testing and rapid, undetected spread through camps housing healthy and young foreign laborers, studies now show.

In Qatar, a new study found nearly 60 percent of those testing positive showed little or no symptoms, calling into question the usefulness of temperature checks meant to stop the infected from mingling with others. In Bahrain, its government put the asymptomatic figure even higher, at 68 percent.

Bahrain and Qatar have been able to test large portions of their small populations, allowing the two countries to find infections that other countries, with more limited testing, have not. A recent study in the United States, for example, found that about 10 cases are missed for every one that is confirmed.

Qatar has found 37.4 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, the highest rate of confirmed cases in the world, according to figures from the University of Oxford. Bahrain, at 22.1 confirmed cases per 100,000, is second. Other countries with high confirmed rates per population include San Marino, Chile, the Vatican, Kuwait, Oman, Panama, and Armenia. The United States is 10th.

Associated Press

Tokyo sets virus case record as holiday weekend begins

TOKYO — The city of Tokyo announced a record 366 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, exceeding 300 for the first time as Japan begins a four-day weekend with many people joining a tourism promotion campaign that the government is pushing despite concerns of a new wave of infections nationwide.

The number of daily cases in Tokyo had fallen to just several in late May after the government ended a national state of emergency but have climbed steadily since late June, with the number tripling in the first three weeks of July. Tokyo now has 10,420 confirmed cases, including 327 deaths.

“Please be mindful of your actions and do your utmost not to get infected, and not to infect others,” Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Thursday.

Nationwide, Japan had 775 new confirmed cases Wednesday, the largest daily increase since 720 on April 11 during an earlier peak, for a national total of 27,029 cases.

Associated Press

Bolivia delays presidential election due to pandemic

LA PAZ — Bolivia’s highest electoral authority on Thursday delayed presidential elections by more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal moved the election from Sept. 6 to Oct. 18, the third time the vote has been delayed.

Bolivia has more than 64,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and more than 2,300 deaths, a toll that is overwhelming its hospitals and other infrastructure.

Associated Press

Malaysia stiffens rule on wearing of masks in public

Malaysia will make wearing masks mandatory in crowded public areas and on public transportation from August to prevent flareups in coronavirus infections.

Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Thursday that those who fail to comply will face fines of 1,000 ringgit ($235). He said virus cases appear to be creeping higher, with many people and businesses lax in observing social distancing and health safety measures.

Daily infections have risen to double digits since Malaysia reopened its economy last month after weeks of lockdown. It has reported 8,840 cases, including 123 deaths.

Associated Press

UK’s Johnson stresses ‘sheer might’ of Britain’s union

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed Thursday that the United Kingdom’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has shown the country’s “sheer might,” seeking to underline the bonds that tie the nations of the UK together as polls indicate rising support for Scottish independence.

Johnson’s visit does not include a meeting with Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon, who countered his upbeat tone with a frosty tweet saying the prime minister’s visit “highlights” the arguments for Scotland breaking away from the UK

Johnson’s office emphasized ahead of his visit that being part of the UK and its economic recovery policies meant Scotland saw 900,000 jobs protected during the pandemic, with the UK Treasury granting loans to thousands of businesses.

But Sturgeon rebuffed that argument, telling reporters Thursday that “none of us should be crowing about this pandemic in a political sense.”

Associated Press