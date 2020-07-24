Siberian heat wave: Wildfires rage in Arctic, sea ice melts

GENEVA — The UN weather agency warned Friday that average temperatures in Siberia were 18 degrees Fahrenheit above average last month, a spate of exceptional heat that has fanned devastating fires in the Arctic Circle and contributed to a rapid depletion in sea ice off Russia’s Arctic coast.

“The Arctic is heating more than twice as fast as the global average, impacting local populations and ecosystems and with global repercussions,” said World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas in a statement Friday.

He noted that Earth’s poles influence weather conditions far away, where hundreds of millions of people live.